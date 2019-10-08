OnePlus is renowned for many things, one of which is impressive long-term software support for its handsets. Will that trend continue this year with Android 10?

Several OnePlus phones were part of the Android 10 beta programme, but which of the company’s devices will receive the full update, and when? Fortunately, we have reliable information on hand to answer both of these questions for you.

Related: Best smartphones

Which OnePlus phones will get updated to Android 10?

The two brand-new upcoming handsets that are to be unveiled later this week (October 10) will come running Android 10 straight out of the box.

But we can also say for certain that four existing OnePlus phones will receive the update thanks to their participation in the beta programme, and a further two are also scheduled for the update, according to an official forum post. They are as follows:

Sadly, it looks as if it’s the end of the line as far as updates for the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T are concerned — they’ll probably be stuck on Android 9 from now, which is nonetheless pretty good going for devices that came out all the way back in 2015.

When will OnePlus phones get updated to Android 10?

Some OnePlus users have already got their hands on the new software, which started rolling out to the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro on September 21. The OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro will of course run Android 10 right at launch (October 10).

As for older devices in the range, OnePlus has published a release schedule on its Chinese forum for the rollout of the new HydrogenOS (the Chinese counterpart to Oxygen OS). Please bear in mind that the rollout in Europe has historically lagged behind China by a few weeks.

Going by this timetable, here are the estimated release dates for the new software, which is built on Android 10:

OnePlus 6 and 6T: late October 2019

OnePlus 5 and 5T: by June 2020

In the meantime, OnePlus 6 and 6T users can still access the Android 10 beta, which can be downloaded from OnePlus’ website.

What will Android 10 bring to OnePlus phones?

There are plenty of new features to get excited about, so it’s no wonder that OnePlus users are desperate to know when they’re due for the update.

Focus Mode will allow you to silence chosen apps for a certain period of time so that you won’t get distracted from work or study; new privacy settings will make it far easier to protect personal data such as your location from snooping apps; and Live Caption will provide handy AI-generated subtitles for all video content on your device.

Related: Android 10 Features

But while many people are getting excited about the new dark mode, this won’t raise the pulse of OnePlus users, who already have can choose that option with their existing operating system. You can learn more about the full list of new features by reading the guide linked above.

Mobile Writer Peter is a mobile tech writer, covering the latest smartphones, tablets, and wearables in news stories, reviews, and features. Previously he worked as a business researcher for Which?, analysing the m…