OnePlus Nord Special Edition promised for OnePlus 8T event this week

The OnePlus 8T launch event will also see the arrival of a OnePlus Nord Special Edition, the popular smartphone maker has confirmed.

In a number of Instagram posts over the weekend, the company promised the reveal during its October 14 event, before teasing what that special edition of the mid-range phone might entail.

Judging by the posts, it’s unlikely to be the reveal of the US-themed OnePlus Nord N10 5G and the budget OnePlus Nord N100 / Clover handsets tipped in recent weeks. Far more likely is the debut of a slightly fancier finish for the phone – probably sandstone, by all indications.

Related: Best Android phone 2020

“This time around it wasn’t marbles or rare gemstones that lit our fire. It turns out particles from any everyday rock can be equally beautiful,” the company wrote in a post to accompany the above image. “A bit vague we know, but it’ll all make sense on October 14.”

“If you stare at something long enough you’ll stumble upon a new perspective. Or finish. We’ll show you what we mean on October 14,” accompanies another cryptic image, which you can see below.

Aside from the new finish, it’s expected the Special Edition will be identical to the existing model, which is the firm’s first highly affordable phone in quite some time.

For those hoping to see the Nord N10 5G and OnePlus Nord N100 at the OnePlus 8T event, we’re afraid brief disappointment is probably on the horizon. The latest hints are of a potential launch on Monday October 26 – two weeks from now.

The OnePlus Nord N110 / Clover handset is likely to be an even cheaper variant that arrives for just £200. Recent reports have tipped the following spec sheet:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor

4GB RAM

64GB storage (expandable via MicroSD)

6.52-inch HD+ IPS LCD (1560×720)

13-megapixel f/2.2, 2-megapixel f/2.4 and 2-megapixel f/2.4 triple camera setup

Rear fingerprint sensor

3.5mm headphone jack

6000mAh battery

We’ll be on hand to bring you all of the news from the OnePlus launch as it happens this coming Wednesday.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …