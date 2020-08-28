We thought the OnePlus 8T would be the next phone from OnePlus but it seems like they have a super cheap US-bound device in the works. From OnePlus Nord Lite to OnePlus Clover, the name remains up in the air but what even is this new budget phone?

If you thought OnePlus Nord was the company’s big return to its sub-£200 OnePlus One roots, you may have to think again. Reports have emerged of a phone with the moniker OnePlus Clover that looks set to make it across the Atlantic – the US missed out on the new OnePlus Nord – at a price of around $200.

Related: Best cheap phones

What is the OnePlus Clover?

OnePlus Clover looks set to be a new globally available phone from OnePlus, with entry-level specs and a budget price.

With OnePlus Nord recently hitting the shelves, there’s plenty of expectation this phone could be dubbed OnePlus Nord Lite come launch. However, with monikers like Clover and OnePlus Aurora floating around, it remains unclear – even if those last two seem like codenames rather than titles that will be bestowed upon release.

OnePlus Clover specs

According to Android Central, the OnePlus Clover/OnePlus Nord Lite is set to come with the following specs:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor

4GB RAM

64GB storage (expandable via MicroSD)

6.52-inch HD+ IPS LCD (1560×720)

13-megapixel f/2.2, 2-megapixel f/2.4 and 2-megapixel f/2.4 triple camera setup

Rear fingerprint sensor

3.5mm headphone jack

6000mAh battery

As with OnePlus Nord, it seems like Qualcomm’s cheaper processor innovations are what is driving the emergence of this new phone. The new Snapdragon 765G is already powering mid-range phones like the Nord and Pixel 4a. Now, the Snapdragon 460 looks like it could be the chip of choice enabling budget smartphones.

The rest of the specs seem pretty much in line with what you’d expect from a budget phone. Some of the noticeable inclusions are a rear fingerprint sensor, which is presumably a cost-cutting measure, with other OnePlus phones having now adopted under-display scanners.

Then, there’s the whopping 6000mAh battery. For a phone with such modest specs, the battery life on this budget handset would be one of its shining features.

OnePlus Clover price

The new budget OnePlus phone is currently expected to be priced somewhere around $200. We don’t yet know how that’ll convert to UK pricing.

We can’t extrapolate from OnePlus Nord pricing here as the device wasn’t released in the US. However, looking back at OnePlus 8, that phone released in the US for a starting price of $699 and, in the UK, for a starting price of £599.

Unlike some other phone manufacturers, the UK got a decent deal there but there’s little to no chance the new budget phone would have as big of a price difference, with the budget phone being priced so low.

OnePlus Clover release date

OnePlus Clover is set to debut later this year across the globe. OnePlus has previously mentioned it would release a phone that would be available in the US, following OnePlus Nord not making across to American shores. It now seems like OnePlus Clover/OnePlus Nord Lite is likely to be this phone.

Computing Writer Adam joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Newcastle University with an MA in Multimedia Journalism. He has a background in covering everything from consumer tech and video ga…