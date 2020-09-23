OnePlus Nord N10 5G release date, price, specs and design

We’ve already been graced by the rather stellar OnePlus Nord this year, but the US missed out on the budget big-hitter. However, Americans look set to be able to get their hands on an upcoming OnePlus Nord N10 5G instead. Let’s take a look at what we know about the phone so far.

You might have already heard about another cheaper phone coming from OnePlus, however, that phone is the OnePlus Clover – another addition to the company’s growing lineup. While the Clover is expected to be available globally, the status of the US-bound Nord is less clear – with a focus on filling the OnePlus Nord gap left in the US.

Much like the OnePlus 8T, there’s been a ton of rumours already regarding the price, specs, release date and design of the upcoming US phone. We’ve put together this handy guide on everything you need to know.

Related: Best Android phones

OnePlus Nord N10 5G release date – When will the new Nord launch in the US?

According to Android Central, the release date for the US Nord variant remains unknown – however, it is expected to launch after the OnePlus 8T.

There’s also no word on if this phone will receive any kind of global launch or if it is merely intended for the US – given the country missed out on the OnePlus Nord.

Related: Best mid-range phones

OnePlus Nord N10 5G price – How much will the Nord cost in the US?

Android Central also cites an insider source regarding the price of the new Nord phone – stating it will be priced lower than $400 (~£314).

The source also points towards the cheaper and less powerful OnePlus Clover launching for less than $200 (~£157) later in 2020.

Related: Best phones

OnePlus Nord N10 5G specs

The same insider source has reported the specs of the OnePlus Nord N10 5G to be as follows:

Display 6.49-inch 90Hz FHD+ Processor Snapdragon 690 RAM 6GB Storage 128GB Camera 64-megapixel main sensor, 8-megapixel wide-angle, two 2-megapixel auxiliary sensors

These specs would certainly make for an enticing sub-$400 proposition, with the main concern being the performance of the Snapdragon 690 processor. However, 6GB RAM, a redesigned camera and a 90Hz display are some big hitters for such a reasonable price phone.

OnePlus Nord N10 5G design – What will the US Nord look like?

Rumours regarding the design of the next Nord device are extremely thin on the ground – with a general expectation in will closely resemble the Nord, given the presumed name of the device.

However, the use of a different set of camera sensors may warrant a redesign of the module on the rear of the Nord. With very little to go on regarding design thus far, these points will remain speculation until we hear more from OnePlus itself.

Reviews and Evergreen Writer Adam joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Newcastle University with an MA in Multimedia Journalism. He has a background in covering everything from consumer tech and video ga…