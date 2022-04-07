OnePlus Nord N20 officially leaks

OnePlus Nord N20 renders and specs have appeared online ahead of its unveiling, and the culprit is none other than OnePlus itself.

Company COO Kinder Liu has provided renders (see below) and a couple of specs to PCMag ahead of a full rollout later in April. As you can see, this is a much more squared off design than we’re accustomed to seeing from the brand (OnePlus X aside).

In terms of specifications, OnePlus has confirmed that the Nord N20 will pack a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED with a 60Hz refresh rate. This is quite the departure from the OnePlus Nord N10 5G (pictured above) and its 90Hz LCD.

Liu makes the point that you don’t get OLED’s contrast and wider color gamut at this price on the North American market, which seems to be the main western market the N20 is targeted at after considerable success with the N10 and N100.

Those of us in the UK and other territories have the likes of the Redmi Note 11 (RRP £199) and the Poco M4 Pro (RRP £249) with their 90Hz AMOLED displays, though both of those phones miss out on 5G connectivity.

We also now know that the phone will feature an in-display fingerprint scanner, rather than the side-mounted solution that many budget phones opt for.

Unsurprisingly, we learn that the OnePlus Nord N20 will pack SuperVooc fast charging, though we don’t know for sure how fast as yet. Rumour has it that it’ll be 30W.

We’ve had more than an inkling that a follow-up to the OnePlus Nord N10 5G was in the works for some time now. Back in November, an established tipster revealed some early (and as it turns out, quite accurate) renders and specs for the OnePlus Nord N20.

Less accurate was a subsequent tip in January, which pointed to a February launch for the N20.

There’s been no confirmation of some of the other rumours surrounding the OnePlus Nord N20’s specs. So for example, we don’t know yet whether it’ll feature a Snapdragon 695 processor, or whether its dual camera will include a 48MP main camera and an 8MP ultrawide, as has been tipped.