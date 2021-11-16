 large image

OnePlus Nord N20 5G specs and new flat design leak

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Specs and design renders of the OnePlus Nord N20 5G appear to have leaked online, suggesting that the brand’s next phone could be a flat-edged follow-up to the affordable OnePlus Nord N10 5G (pictured).

Well known tipster OnLeaks has supplied renders pointing to an interesting redesign for the next cheap OnePlus phone. As you can see, it appears to have adopted the flat-edged look of the iPhone 13.

This wouldn’t actually be the first time that OnePlus has adopted such a design. The oft-forgotten OnePlus X from 2015 arrived with a sleek flat-sided look.

The leaker has also supplied some initial details on the OnePlus Nord N20 5G’s specs. These include a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor, as well as relatively compact 159.8 x 73.1 x 7.7mm dimensions.

Powering the phone, it’s claimed, is the new Snapdragon 695 5G processor, which was only unveiled at the end of October.

You can see that there’s a triple-camera system on the back of the phone. Apparently this will consist of a 48MP wide sensor and two 2MP support sensors of unspecified nature. There’ll be a 16MP front-facing camera, too.

One interesting point to note is that there’s a small chance these renders could be for the OnePlus Nord CE2 5G rather than the OnePlus Nord N20 5G. It seems more likely that it’s the latter, though.

The OnePlus Nord N10 5G launched back in November 2020, so a successor is now due. OnePlus opted not to launch any major new handsets late in 2021, with the playful reskin that is the OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition being the brand’s only offering.

Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way.
Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors' code of practice to underpin these standards.

