OnePlus 10 Pro tipped for global launch in March

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The OnePlus 10 Pro may launch to a global audience in March, according to a fresh tip.

In a rather annoying change to the company’s formerly outward-looking approach, OnePlus announced its latest flagship phone as a China-only release on January 11.

However, the delayed global launch could be set for March. That’s the claim being made by tipster Yogesh Brar.

While it’s irritating that the OnePlus 10 Pro skipped a global launch, it’s worth noting that a March global rollout would be in line with last year’s OnePlus 9 Pro.

One phone that’s very much running late is the OnePlus Nord N20. This would be the follow-up to the OnePlus Nord N10 5G, which was released in November 2020.

We last reported on the phone a year on from its predecessor’s launch, when a new flat-edged design was suggested by an established leaker. The above tweet mentions that the OnePlus Nord N20 is coming to Europe in February, so we could have a new budget smartphone contender to look forward to ahead of the OnePlus 10 Pro.

Notable by its absence in all of the OnePlus information drops of late – both official and unofficial – is any mention of the plain OnePlus 10. Will we be seeing that at the proposed global launch in March?

Given that the OnePlus 10 Pro has already launched – and in a somewhat underwhelming form by early accounts – the status and make-up of its plain baby brother is what’s really piquing out interest right now.

