OnePlus Nord Buds earphones show up in official certification

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The much rumoured OnePlus Nord Buds earphones have made an appearance on two official certification databases, all but confirming their name, specs, and final design.

Rumours of OnePlus bringing its affordable Nord brand to the true wireless audio space appeared to be confirmed when renders of the OnePlus Nord TWS hit the internet in February.

Now we’ve received information that’s second only to an official unveiling for reliability and authenticity. As spotted by 91mobiles, OnePlus Nord buds have made a showing in both US FCC and Indian BIS certification websites.

These aren’t mere mentions, either. We get proper product images, revealing a blockier stem than previous OnePlus buds.

Talking of which, we also appear to get confirmation that these new earphones will be called the OnePlus Nord Buds.

On the spec front, we learn that each OnePlus Nord Buds earpiece will pack a 41mAh battery, while the charging case will feature a 480mAh cell. OnePlus’s distinctive red USB Type-C cable also appears to form part of the package.

The Nord brand has thus far been attached to OnePlus’s more affordable smartphones, including the £400 OnePlus Nord 2 and the recent £300 OnePlus Nord CE 2. That’s why we’d place good money on the OnePlus Nord Buds slotting in below the OnePlus Buds Z2 as the company’s most affordable true wireless audio solution.

Besides the OnePlus Buds Z2, OnePlus also offers the range-topping OnePlus Buds Pro, which provide strong audio, wireless charging, and decent ANC for £139.

