 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

OnePlus Nord TWS earphones leaked

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

OnePlus appears to be bringing its budget Nord brand to the true wireless earphones market, according to a new leak, with renders of the OnePlus Nord TWS hitting the internet.

Hot off the launch of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G smartphone, the brand appears to be readying the OnePlus Nord TWS earbuds. Established leaker OnLeaks has a shared renders showcasing the design of the new budget ‘buds.

As revealed by 91mobiles, these renders are said to be based on live images of final prototyping stage units. In other words, they might not be a perfect representation of what we’re going to get, but they should be broadly accurate.

As you can see, the OnePlus Nord TWS comes in black, but with a gold flourish, and with a neat flat-sided charging case. The stems of the earbuds look a lot wider than previous OnePlus earphones like the OnePlus Buds Pro.

OnePlus is said to be planning a greatly expanded roster this year, with rumours of a fitness band, a new smartwatch (following the OnePlus Watch), and a tablet all coming in 2022.

There’s no news on pricing, but given the association of the Nord name, we’d expect the earphones to come in well short of the OnePlus Buds Pro’s £139/$149 price tag. The latter represented OnePlus’s first attempt at a higher-end pair of true wireless earbuds, and turned out to be the company’s best and most fully featured audio product yet.

Hopefully we’ll also be hearing some news on a global rollout for the OnePlus 10 family before too long. The OnePlus 10 Pro launched in China in January, but there’s been no indication of a wider rollout, nor any trace of a plain OnePlus 10.

You might like…

Best smartphones 2022: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Best smartphones 2022: The best phones we’ve tested this year

Max Parker 4 weeks ago
Trusted Reviews Awards: The Sony WF-1000XM4 are 2021’s Best True Wireless

Trusted Reviews Awards: The Sony WF-1000XM4 are 2021’s Best True Wireless

Alastair Stevenson 4 months ago
OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 Review

OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 Review

Andrew Williams 3 years ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.