OnePlus Nord TWS earphones leaked

OnePlus appears to be bringing its budget Nord brand to the true wireless earphones market, according to a new leak, with renders of the OnePlus Nord TWS hitting the internet.

Hot off the launch of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G smartphone, the brand appears to be readying the OnePlus Nord TWS earbuds. Established leaker OnLeaks has a shared renders showcasing the design of the new budget ‘buds.

As revealed by 91mobiles, these renders are said to be based on live images of final prototyping stage units. In other words, they might not be a perfect representation of what we’re going to get, but they should be broadly accurate.

As you can see, the OnePlus Nord TWS comes in black, but with a gold flourish, and with a neat flat-sided charging case. The stems of the earbuds look a lot wider than previous OnePlus earphones like the OnePlus Buds Pro.

OnePlus is said to be planning a greatly expanded roster this year, with rumours of a fitness band, a new smartwatch (following the OnePlus Watch), and a tablet all coming in 2022.

There’s no news on pricing, but given the association of the Nord name, we’d expect the earphones to come in well short of the OnePlus Buds Pro’s £139/$149 price tag. The latter represented OnePlus’s first attempt at a higher-end pair of true wireless earbuds, and turned out to be the company’s best and most fully featured audio product yet.

Hopefully we’ll also be hearing some news on a global rollout for the OnePlus 10 family before too long. The OnePlus 10 Pro launched in China in January, but there’s been no indication of a wider rollout, nor any trace of a plain OnePlus 10.