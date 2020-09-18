OnePlus launched the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z earlier this year, charging half the price of its previous Bullets Wireless 2 at launch. Now, it looks as though the OnePlus Buds could be getting the Z treatment with the OnePlus Buds Z.

OnePlus unveiled the OnePlus Buds back in July. The first true wireless earbuds from the brand delivered a 30 hour battery life, OnePlus Warp Charge and Noise Reduction and bore a striking resemblance to Apple’s ever-popular AirPods for the lower cost of £79.

If there’s any weight to the OnePlus Buds Z rumours that have been circulating recently, OnePlus’ true wireless lineup may be about to get even more affordable.

Two rumours have appeared in September, so far. The first came from XDA Developers member Some_Random_Username, who spotted the Buds Z in the Open Beta for OxygenOS 11, OnePlus’ version of Android 11.

The earbuds, which have yet to be officially confirmed by OnePlus, were spotted in the line of code seen below:

tuning name=”oneplus_bluetooth_BudsZ” endpoint_type=”headphone” mono_device=”false” tuned_rate=”48000″ orientation=”2″ output_channels=”2″

While this could be related to the existing OnePlus Buds, the beta already features a separate tuning profile for ‘oneplus_bluetooth_buds’, making it likely these are a different set of buds to those released in July.

Max J also shared an image with the word ‘BudZ’ on Twitter earlier this week, though the leakster didn’t share any further information or details about the earbuds. That said, Max J was the first to share a concept image of the OnePlus Buds in December 2019, so we have reason to hear him out when it comes to the Buds’ supposed successor.

It’s rumoured we’ll see the Buds Z launch alongside the OnePlus 8T later this year, so we shouldn’t have to wait too long to hear more about the OnePlus Buds Z.

