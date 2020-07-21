OnePlus Buds officially announced: Price, release date, features and more

OnePlus first pair of true wireless earbuds are now available – aptly named the OnePlus Buds – arriving alongside the OnePlus Nord smartphone.

OnePlus has set out an ambitious remit for the Buds, with the intention of delivering high quality audio playback at an affordable price. As always, we’ll have to see if OnePlus has delivered on its target.

The Buds are the successor to the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z and the first of OnePlus’ in-ears to go full wireless the ‘Bullets’ branding. We’re intrigued to see if the headphones could offer a performance to rival the likes of Samsung and Apple.

Scroll down to find out more, including the latest news about the release date and price.

OnePlus Buds release date – When will they be released?

The OnePlus Buds are available now, launching alongside the very affordable OnePlus Nord smartphone.

We first caught wind of these new headphones in December 2019, when leakster Max J. shared what he claimed to be a OnePlus concept image on Twitter with the phrase “listen without cords in your way”, presumably in reference to its until-now wired earbud family.

OnePlus true wireless price – How much will they cost?

The OnePlus Buds wll cost £79.

That’s cheaper than we had expected, with the Bullets Wireless 2 going on sale for £99 in 2019, we had expected the new headphones to incur a similar cost. That’s proved to not be the case at all.

OnePlus Buds features – What features will they have?

The new wireless earbuds have a decent set of features for the asking price. Battery life is seven hours with up to 30 possible with the charging case. With OnePlus’ Warp Charge tech bestowed on the Buds, a quick ten minute charge of the case is enough for 10 hours, while ten minutes for the earbuds extends playback by another 100 minutes.

They’ve included Noise Reduction, which isn’t the same as active noise can cancellation but hits similar notes, reduces environmental sounds with an onboard algorithm. Tucked inside each earbud are three microphones that eliminate background noise for clearer call quality.

The audio is powered by 13.4mm dynamic drivers, and the earbuds support Bass Boost and Dolby Atmos. This isn’t of the overhead sounds variety, but an attempt to draw better audio quality out of the earbuds. With Atmos in tow, OnePlus claims the Buds can produce “cleaner vocals, deeper bass and richer tones” in a stereo soundstage.

Other features include low latency pairing technology for quicker connections and water resistance of IPX4.

