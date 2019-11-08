OnePlus 8 Pro would trump the Pixel 4 with this refreshing change

The OnePlus 8 is reported to up the game again with regard to screen technology, with a specification only matched by high-end gaming phones.

Ever since the release of the OnePlus 7 Pro there has been a renewed focus on the display refresh rate, which determines how smooth the screen appears to be. That device shipped with a 90Hz screen, since matched by the Google Pixel 4, but it looks like the bar might soon be raised once again, as Twitter tipster Max J. published an image simply saying “120Hz” accompanied with the caption: “Be a Pro”. After some initial confusion, due to his reputation for covering Samsung news, he clarified that his tip referred to OnePlus.

We were very impressed by the move towards the 90Hz refresh rate, which was later adopted by the OnePlus 7T Pro and the OnePlus 7T. We found that not only does the fluid display improve little touches like scrolling through menus, but it could also give you a competitive edge when it comes to playing mobile games — and it’s a real wrench if you have to revert back a phone with the industry-standard 60Hz, including heavy-hitting flagships such as the Samsung Galaxy S10 or the iPhone 11. A further improvement up to 120Hz would only make that experience even better.

The OnePlus 8 Pro isn’t the only phone rumoured to reach 120Hz next year. The Exynos 990, the chip expected to power the Samsung Galaxy S11, is also capable of supporting a 120Hz display. Surely with this competition, it wouldn’t be a stretch to see the iPhone 12 adopt the technology as well, especially given that the iPad Pro 2018 already runs a 120Hz display itself? Along with the continuing spread of 5G compatibility, higher refresh rates are undoubtedly one of the key tech trends to look out for in 2020.

