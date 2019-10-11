Thinking about grabbing a OnePlus 7T Pro but not ready to give up your cabled headphones?

Then you’ll want to know if the new blower has a headphone jack. Luckily for you, having thoroughly reviewed the OnePlus 7T Pro, we have a quick and easy answer to the question:

Does the OnePlus 7T Pro have a headphone jack?

The OnePlus 7T Pro does not have a headphone jack. You’ll have to invest in a USB-C adapter if you want to use cabled headphones with it.

The absence of a headphone jack is a pain, but it’s fairly standard on a flagship smartphone these days. Since Apple ditched the input many moons ago more and more manufacturers have removed it. The number of flagship phones without a headphone jack outnumber those with the input as a result.

Thankfully there are a number of great workarounds and alternative ways to listen to music on the OnePlus 7T Pro. If you have an expensive set of cabled headphones you don’t want to give up you can grab a USB C adapter, or Bluetooth receiver for them.

If you’re less fussed you can also pick up a number of great wireless sets. These include great over-ear sets, like the Sony WH-1000XM3 and blissfully cable free true wireless sets such as the stellar value TicPods Free.

The OnePlus 7T Pro is the latest flagship from the Chinese firm behind some of the best mid-range phones in recent years. It’s a modest upgrade on the older OnePlus 7 Pro, featuring an identical design, camera setup and Fluid AMOLED screen.

The only notable upgrades are the use of a newer Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus CPU and OnePlus proprietary Warp Charge 30T tech. The CPU is a modest upgrade on the regular 855 chip seen on the OnePlus 7 Pro that focuses on improving gaming performance.

