 large image

OnePlus 10 confirmed to have Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 power

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The OnePlus 10 and OnePlus 10 Pro will be powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, it’s been announced.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau confirmed the news via Chinese social network Weibo, stating (via Google Translate): “OnePlus’ next-generation new products will be the first to be equipped with a new generation of Snapdragon 8 mobile platforms!”

That might not be a particularly surprising reveal, unless you missed the news that Qualcomm had rebranded its top-tier chip line and are wondering why OnePlus isn’t going with the Snapdragon 898.

Qualcomm’s top tier chip traditionally makes its way into the vast majority of flagship phones released throughout the year. Only Huawei, Samsung, and most recently Google have pursued a different processor path at the top of the Android market.

“Our software and hardware development resources are focused on the optimization of the Snapdragon flagship processor”, Lau continues. OnePlus is well known for the sharp optimisation of its off-the-shelf components, so it’ll be interesting to see what it can do with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

Oxygen OS is invariably one of the slickest and smoothest-feeling UIs in the business, though it’ll be interesting to see the effect Oppo’s underlying ColorOS will have on the experience now that the two companies have merged.

OnePlus isn’t the first manufacturer to announce Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 power for its forthcoming flagship phone, either. The Xiaomi 12 was swiftly revealed to be the first phone to feature the chip at Qualcomm’s recent launch event.

Motorola and Oppo soon followed with their own announcements.

