The Xiaomi 12 will be the first phone to pack the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip

The Xiaomi 12 is confirmed to be the very first smartphone to feature the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip.

During the Qualcomm Tech Summit event, Lei Jun, Founder and CEO of Xiaomi, appeared on video to announce that the Xiaomi 12 will be the world’s first phone to feature the new chip.

While he didn’t confirm a release date for the upcoming flagship smartphone, he did reveal that it will be “coming soon”. Rumours have indicated that the Xiaomi 12 could launch in December, so there may not be a long wait to get your hands on the next-gen smartphone.

Unfortunately, Lei Jun did not reveal any more details about the Xiaomi 12 during Qualcomm’s Tech Summit event, but we’ll likely here more information very soon.

Qualcomm recently revealed that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 will be its next flagship smartphone chip. The chip will see a 20% performance boost for the CPU, as well as a 30% improvement for the GPU compared to the previous generation.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 will also support a number of new features, including 8K HDR video recording, a Bokeh effect for video, 10 Gigabit 5G connectivity and lossless audio over Bluetooth.

Phones packing this Snapdragon processor will also be able to be unlocked via facial recognition without needing to be woken beforehand. Current Android phones need to be woken from stand-by mode by hitting a button or lifting the phone before face recognition can be activated. By removing the extra step, you should be able to unlock the Xiaomi 12 far quicker than previous phones.

This new ‘always-on camera’ feature will also enable phones to scan QR codes without needing to be unlocked beforehand. Again, this will make the likes of loading up a digital menu at a restaurant a far faster and seamless process than before.

If you want to find out more information about the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, then be sure to click the link to check out our in-depth hub.