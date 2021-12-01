 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Xiaomi 12 will be the first phone to pack the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor

The Xiaomi 12 is confirmed to be the very first smartphone to feature the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. 

During the Qualcomm Tech Summit event, Lei Jun, Founder and CEO of Xiaomi, appeared on video to announce that the Xiaomi 12 will be the world’s first phone to feature the new chip. 

While he didn’t confirm a release date for the upcoming flagship smartphone, he did reveal that it will be “coming soon”. Rumours have indicated that the Xiaomi 12 could launch in December, so there may not be a long wait to get your hands on the next-gen smartphone. 

Unfortunately, Lei Jun did not reveal any more details about the Xiaomi 12 during Qualcomm’s Tech Summit event, but we’ll likely here more information very soon. 

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platform _Key Visual _Angle 1

Qualcomm recently revealed that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 will be its next flagship smartphone chip. The chip will see a 20% performance boost for the CPU, as well as a 30% improvement for the GPU compared to the previous generation.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 will also support a number of new features, including 8K HDR video recording, a Bokeh effect for video, 10 Gigabit 5G connectivity and lossless audio over Bluetooth. 

Phones packing this Snapdragon processor will also be able to be unlocked via facial recognition without needing to be woken beforehand. Current Android phones need to be woken from stand-by mode by hitting a button or lifting the phone before face recognition can be activated. By removing the extra step, you should be able to unlock the Xiaomi 12 far quicker than previous phones. 

This new ‘always-on camera’ feature will also enable phones to scan QR codes without needing to be unlocked beforehand. Again, this will make the likes of loading up a digital menu at a restaurant a far faster and seamless process than before. 

If you want to find out more information about the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, then be sure to click the link to check out our in-depth hub. 

You might like…

Oppo confirms that its next flagship will feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Oppo confirms that its next flagship will feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Hannah Davies 1 hour ago
You’ll be able to unlock future Android phones without touching them

You’ll be able to unlock future Android phones without touching them

Ryan Jones 4 hours ago
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1: All you need to know about the new smartphone chip

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1: All you need to know about the new smartphone chip

Ryan Jones 4 hours ago
Signature iOS 15 feature SharePlay boosted as Twitch joins the party

Signature iOS 15 feature SharePlay boosted as Twitch joins the party

Chris Smith 6 hours ago
The new MacBook Pro M1 Max is causing some users charging strife

The new MacBook Pro M1 Max is causing some users charging strife

Chris Smith 7 hours ago
PS5 YouTube app gets a HDR boost

PS5 YouTube app gets a HDR boost

Kob Monney 10 hours ago
Ryan Jones
By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor
Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focused on everything computer-related, giving him a va…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.