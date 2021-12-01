 large image

Moto Edge with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 confirmed to launch December 9

Jon Mundy

Motorola has officially confirmed that it will be announcing a new premium Moto Edge phone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 power on December 9.

The news was confirmed by Motorola’s Head of Customer Experiences, Ruben Castano, at the Qualcomm Tech Summit 2021. As that suggests, this forthcoming Moto Edge will be one of the first to pack the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip.

Before you start planning your Moto Edge purchase, we feel the need to dampen expectations a little. The new phone will be for the China market. This means that we’re unlikely to see the phone in the West any time soon, if indeed it ever launches outside of China.

Given Motorola’s recent history, though, there’s every chance we’ll be seeing this Moto Edge in the UK and US in some form, probably with a different name.

Last month we reported on internet rumours pointing to a so-called Motorola Edge 30 Ultra smartphone, which had rocked up on China’s TENAA certification agency. The associated specs included a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, 8 or 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and either 128 or 256GB of internal storage.

It’s also set for a 6.67-inch 2400 X 1080 (FHD+) OLED with a nippy 144Hz display.

While the new Moto Edge is set to launch next week, it won’t be the first phone on the market to carry next-gen Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 power. That privilege has officially been awarded to the Xiaomi 12.

Both Oppo and Realme have also announced that their forthcoming flagship phones will run off Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 power, which is Qualcomm’s official name for what was previously referred to as the Snapdragon 898.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 vs Snapdragon 888: What's new?

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1: All you need to know about the new smartphone chip

Best smartphones 2021: The best smartphones we've tested this year

