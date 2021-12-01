Oppo confirms that its next flagship will feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has announced that its next flagship smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

Qualcomm unveiled its latest high-end mobile platform, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, at the Snapdragon Tech Summit today – and Oppo has already announced that it’ll be launching a phone with it.

“We are committed to bringing top-of-the-range 5G smartphones to consumers, such as the Find X3 series, so we are delighted about the launch of the Snapdragon 8 Mobile Platform”, said VP of Overseas Sales at Oppo, Scott Zhang.

“OPPO maintains a close relationship with Qualcomm Technologies, and we believe the new mobile platform will bring immense improvements and powerful performance to the next generation of flagship smartphones”.

The smartphone – which is due to launch in the first quarter of 2022 – makes Oppo one of the first brands to get on board with the upcoming Snapdragon platform.

While Zhang didn’t mention the model by name, it seems likely the phone in reference will be the Find X4 Pro.

The successor to this year’s Find X3 Pro and our 2020 Phone of the Year, the Find X2 Pro, has been the subject of rumours of the past couple of months.

Just last week we saw plenty of information leak regarding what appeared to be the Find X4 Pro’s specs via Weibo tipster Digital Chat Station.

According to the leak, the unnamed phone thought to be the Oppo flagship will feature a 6.7-inch QHD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a triple camera, consisting of a 50-megapixel wide angle lens, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens and a 13-megapixel 2x telephoto lens.

The tipster also wrote that the phone will take advantage of 80W fast charging and pack 12GB of RAM.

The leak listed the Snapdragon 888 as the phone’s chipset of choice, meaning that, if this is the same phone, we can expect an upgrade to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in this area.

Of course, this latest announcement could also cast doubt on whether the mystery phone described on Weibo is even the Find X4 Pro.