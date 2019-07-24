The Oculus Quest and Rift S tracking and Guardian systems are getting a welcome upgrade via a fresh software update.

The updates were announced on an Oculus blog post late on Monday. The updated Guardian system is designed to help the headsets work when more than one is running in an area.

“With this update, Guardian is now better at automatically recognizing multiple play spaces in different rooms, making it easy to go from family game night in the living room to a more intense multiplayer session in your dream VR space,” explained the blog post.

“We’ve also added support for multiple Guardian setups in the same room, so you can designate multiple play areas in an oversized room or just make the most of an open floor plan.”

The Guardian system is a transparent barrier that lets you know when you’re about to leave your safe VR play area.

Both headsets’ controllers have also been given a spruce to improve their hand tracking.

“We’ve fine-tuned our Oculus Touch controller tracking algorithms to improve accuracy for certain poses, like when your hands are close to the headset or angled away from it,” explained the post.

“That means you should see smoother tracking and fewer errors on both Quest and Rift S, whether you’re throwing punches in BOXVR or tossing a ball underhand in Sports Scramble.”

The updates are the latest in a long line of tweaks designed to improve the two virtual reality headsets’ performance.

The Quest and Rift S are the two current generation virtual reality headsets from the VR-virtuosos at Oculus. The Quest is a truly wireless headset designed to let people VR where-ever they so choose without going through a laborious setup process or needing an expensive gaming PC.

The Oculus Rift S is a refined version of the original Oculus Rift featuring better lenses, connectivity and sensors.

