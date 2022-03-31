Obi-Wan Kenobi delayed, but Disney is more than making it up to us

Disney has announced the premiere of the Obi-Wan Kenobi standalone series has been delayed slightly, but most fans are likely to be happy about the reparations.

The series will now debut on Disney Plus on May 27, two days later than originally planned. However, Disney is making amends by dropping the second episode at the same time.

In an announcement on the Disney Plus Twitter account, actor Ewan McGregor, reprising his role as the venerable Jedi Knight, told viewers what was up.

“Our premiere date is moving just a couple of days from Wednesday to Friday May 27, but here’s the exciting part. The two episodes will premiere together,” the Scot says.

While an extra episode in exchange for a two-day wait will be a bargain many Star Wars fans would be delighted to accept, it is a shame to see the the premiere fall off May 25. It’s a date with great significance for Star Wars fans of a certain vintage, as it’s the day A New Hope came out in 1977.

However, Friday seems a more natural date for a premiere of this magnitude, with folks able to settle in for the weekend after work on Friday night, without running the gauntlet of online spoilers. The bonus of another episode will likely mean a movie-length experience to introduce viewers to new reality for Obi-Wan Kenobi, following the events of Revenge of the Sith.

The series will pick up events ten years after the formation of The Empire, with the exiled Jedi living a life on the run, being hunted by the Emperor’s forces. It appears, from the two minute trailer released earlier this month, that Kenobi is living a nomadic existence, only popping up to check in a young Luke Skywalker, living with his family on Tatooine.

The trailer ends with the iconic sound of Darth Vader’s breathing, but we don’t get to see the Dark Lord of the Sith – once again played by Hayden Christensen – just yet. That’s at least a couple more days away.