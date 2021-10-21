Nvidia’s new GeForce Now tier provides the power of an RTX 3080

Nvidia has announced that its GeForce Now cloud-streaming service will get a new tier that boosts the performance to the level of an RTX 3080 graphics card.

This new tier will allow subscribers to stream and play games at a 1440p resolution up to a 120fps performance, whether you’re playing on a desktop, laptop or mobile. The power of your own device won’t affect performance, so you can even use the likes of a MacBook if your internet connection is fast enough.

Sadly, 4K HDR support will only be available via Nvidia’s Shield TV at launch, but Nvidia did say that it will likely add widespread 4K support in the future once it optimises the servers.

Nvidia claims it has built the most powerful gaming supercomputer yet in order to provide this new tier, with the system featuring a whopping 39,2000 TFLOPs, 8960 CPU cores and 11,477,760 CUDA Cores.

This will apparently allow Nvidia to provide every subscriber with the performance equivalent to an RTX 3080 system with an 8-core Threadripper Pro CPU, 28GB of RAM and and PCIe-Gen 4 SSD. It will also support Ampere features such as ray tracing and DLSS.

But you’re going to have to be prepared to fork out a lot of money for the new tier, with Nvidia revealing it will cost £89.99 / €99.99 every six months. That’s very expensive, although Nvidia justifies this fee by suggesting you’re getting the performance power of a gaming rig that would usually cost over £2000.

You’re also limited to 8-hour gaming sessions, but can immediately re-join the server queue once that time expires. This is an increase on the standard paid-for tier, which limits you to 6-hour sessions with a 1080p at 60fps performance.

It’s also important to remember that not every game is supported by GeForce Now, although it does now feature a library of 1100 games, so support is clearly growing.

This new GeForce Now tier will be available from December, with pre-orders opening for Founders and Priority members today (21 October).

Nvidia also announced that it will be opening 4 new servers in the southern hemisphere, allowing GeForce Now access for those in Singapore, Australia and South America.