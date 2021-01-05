Nvidia CES 2021: What to expect from the GeForce RTX: Game On event

Nvidia has confirmed it will be hosting a ‘GeForce RTX: Game on’ special event for CES 2021 this year, as the company gears up to make a big announcement.

But what will Nvidia be announcing? When will the event take place? How can you watch it live? We’ve answered all of these questions right here, so keep reading on.

Nvidia CES 2021 date and time – When will the event take place?

Nvidia has confirmed its ‘GeForce RTX: Game on’ event will take place on 12th January 2021 at 9am PST (that’s 5pm UK time).

You can watch the live event by clicking this link. We’ll also be embedding the video stream into this article closer to the time.

And if you won’t be able to make the live event because you’re busy with work, keep this page bookmarked as we’ll be rounding up all of the major Nvidia announcements right here.

What to expect from Nvidia CES 2021

Nvidia’s keeping everything quiet ahead of its reveal event, but it hasn’t been able to halt the rumour mill. There have been lots of murmurings and leaks about what Nvidia will announce during CES 2021, and we’ve rounded up the all up below.

Return to this page once Nvidia’s video event kicks off, as we’ll be updating the article with all of the breaking news.

Nvidia 30 Series mobile GPUs will give gaming laptops a boost

The arrival of RTX 30-Series GPUs on laptops will arguably be Nvidia’s biggest reveal of CES 2021. This could potentially see mobile variants of the RTX 3060 Ti, RTX 3070 and RTX 3080 come to market, so you will no longer need to be tethered to a desktop computer to take advantage of Ampere’s improved graphics power.

Renowned leaker @TUM_APISAK spotted that retailer Pinnacle had accidentally listed an Asus ROG Zephyrus gaming laptop as featuring the ‘NVIDIA 16GB RTX3080’ GPU, which strongly suggests an announcement is imminent.

You can expect all of the major gaming laptop brands (Asus ROG, Alienware, HP Omen, Gigabyte etc) to follow up the reveal by launching new hardware that incorporates the next-gen GPUs. So if you’re on the lookout for a new gaming laptop, CES 2021 looks to be a great opportunity for some window shopping.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti

The existence of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card has been the worst kept secret of the year so far. VideoCardz (via @9550pro) reports that Asus has prematurely listed the RTX 3080 Ti GPU on its ‘graphics card support’ page.

The Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti is expected to fill the gap between the existing RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 cards, providing a stellar 4K performance and ray tracing muscle.

Igor’s Lab suggests the RTX 3080 Ti will launch in February, after the Chinese New Year, but it looks increasingly likely that Nvidia will use the January event to officially reveal the graphics card.

Next-gen graphics cards with budget prices

Nvidia’s high-end next-gen graphics cards have been impressive, scoring very high scores in our recent batch of reviews. But the graphics card company has arguably been neglecting the low-end market, with the £369 RTX 3060 Ti currently the cheapest offering of the latest generation.

Rumours suggest Nvidia could launch an RTX 3050 or RTX 3060 graphics card soon, which would make the new generation of cards even more affordable.

We’re also hoping Nvidia will offer up some new GTX cards for those lacking the money to invest in a ray tracing GPU. The likes of the GTX 1660 graphics cards were a big success, so we’d like to see something in that vein, but using Ampere architecture instead of Turing.