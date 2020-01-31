Nokia is testing an under-display selfie camera, according to a new un-unconfirmed leak.

A Tweet from ‘Nokia Anew’ suggested that the new camera style was currently in testing and could soon appear on an upcoming Nokia flagship phone – the Nokia 9.2 PureView.

The same source suggested recently that the Nokia 9.2 PureView’s release schedule could be delayed, possibly missing MWC 2020 where we had originally expected it to get an official release. We aren’t likely to see the phone until later on in 2020 now.

Related: Nokia 9.2 PureView — All the news and rumours we know so far

At present, it’s probably best to take this rumour with a hefty pinch of salt as It’s far from confirmed and, while Nokia Anew has posted one or two truthful leaks in the past, there are no guarantees as regards the under-display camera.

Adding in a camera hidden under the display would, in theory, allow the phone to ditch any sort of notch out cutout on the front. This would give it a much cleaner look.

When we got our hands on the Nokia 9 PureView we liked some of the phone’s features but found the £549 price-tag a little too high for what was on offer at the time.

The phone had an interesting camera offering, with the five camera array an immediate attention grabber. Elsewhere, the phone offered an in-display fingerprint scanner and some nice design features.

However, a huge drawback of the handset was its Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC chipset. That component, and the resulting user experience, left the phone feeling a little outdated.

The delay in bringing the 9.2 model to market is seemingly chip-related and at least this shows that Nokia learned lessons from the PureView 9.

The 9.2 model will reportedly pack the Snapdragon 865 chipset, which will keep it up to speed with competitors. The delay will also offer more time to test the potential under-display camera feature.

Related: The Nokia 2.3 has a two-day battery life and it’s cheap as chips

It’s not the first time an under-display camera has been mentioned in regards to a leading smartphone. Oppo has previously demoed one, at their ‘Inno Day 2019’ event (via GSMarena).

Staff Writer George recently joined the Trusted Reviews team after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from The University of Sheffield. He was previously Tech Editor for The National Student and won 'BBC…