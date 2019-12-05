The Nokia 2.3 has a two-day battery life and it’s cheap as chips

The Nokia 2.3 is the latest affordable smartphone from HMD Global, and at the top of its impressive list of features is two-day battery life.

The new handset, launching today, is Android 10-ready, equipped with a 6.2-inch HD+ screen, and packs face recognition and a dedicated Google Assistant button too.

It’ll be available from mid-December and it costs just €109 euros. We are yet to receive UK pricing but the phone’s predecessor, the Nokia 2.2, sold in the UK for £99.99.

Another stand-out feature, alongside the claimed two days of battery, is the phone’s security standing. The new Nokia will offer guaranteed monthly security updates for three years and OS updates for two years. This will come as a relief to potential buyers, as budget phones are often the most likely to be left behind when it comes to software updates.

The Nokia 2.3 has a dual camera setup, which comes complete with a whole host of photography-assisting settings.

There’s a ‘Recommended Shot’ feature, which captures images before and after the shutter button is pressed, as well as an AI powered ‘Portrait Mode’ and low light settings.

Similar features are, of course, available on iPhones and other high-end offerings, but they’re a fantastic addition to the Nokia given its price bracket. We will have to wait to get hands-on with the phone to see just how well the features have been implemented though.

Finnish-based company HMD Global signed a 10-year “strategic agreement” back in 2016 to become the “home of Nokia phones”. As a licensee, it designs and markets phones and tablets that carry the Nokia brand.

Juho Sarvikas, the chief products officer at HMD Global, said: “Consumers world over have really appreciated the Nokia 2 family of products. The Nokia 2.3 is a step forward in our promise of offering you an experience that stays fresh longer – giving consumers access to two years of OS upgrades and three years of monthly security updates even in the affordable price tier.”

