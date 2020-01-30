AMD Ryzen is going from strength to strength

AMD has just announced its earnings from 2019 – and it looks like the Ryzen and EPYC processors are chipping away at rival Intel’s market share.

It’s fair to say that AMD is in rude health at the moment. It made $2.13 billion in revenue and managed to pocket $170 million in profit overall, which is a whopping increase of $132 million from the previous year.

Most of this growth, according to the company itself, is thanks to its computing and graphics output. Specifically, because of the strong performance of its Ryzen processor sales.

In 2019, AMD fans were treated to the Ryzen 3000 series, which saw the company pivot from targeting a mid-range market to wooing high-end PC-builders. It’s likely that these new products gave sales a huge boost last year.

We tested out the 3900X back in September and were suitably impressed by its super-high multi-core performance.

Earlier this year, AMD announced the arrival of a new laptop processor that should have it competitors worried again – the Ryzen 7 4800U is based on 7nm architecture and features eight Zen 2 cores. The company has already thrown down the gauntlet to its main opponent by claiming that this new product is more powerful than Intel’s Ice Lake chip.

But despite a strong 2019 performance, AMD isn’t predicting record-breaking things for the beginning of 2020. It issued a statement saying that the company expects a small “sequential decrease,” caused by a drop in sales of current consoles that are using AMD components.

When the next-gen machines are released, AMD expects to see a corresponding uptake in its own SoC production.

Overall, the company still predicts that it’s going to smash it this year (we’re paraphrasing.) According to AMD’s predictions, throughout all of 2020 we should see growth of between 28 and 30%.

