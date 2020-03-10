A new leak has shown off the upcoming Nokia 5.3 and some of the phone’s key specs.

Twitter leaker @zoonokia posted a picture of the phone, or at least a prototype version of the phone, rumoured to be the Nokia 5.3.

The handset’s circular camera array has also led to Nokia fans referring to it as the Nokia ‘Captain America’. We can see that camera array clearly in the leaked image, complete with four lenses.

The quad camera setup on the back of handset is rumoured to comprise a 16MP camera, one 5MP camera and two 2MP cameras. However, we don’t yet know what types of lenses these will be.

The leak also claims that the phone will come with a Snapdragon 665 chip and a 4000mAh battery. Again, these specs are respectable but not ground-breaking, as Nokia and brand owner HMD Global are once again looking to make an affordable handset that can appeal across a variety of markets.

At this point all of these specs are completely unconfirmed by Nokia and HMD Global. Though we don’t have to long to wait until the company’s Nokia Mobile Live event, which is due to take place on March 19.

Juhu Sarvikas, the chief product officer at HMD Global, announced the event on Twitter recently. The event was set to tie-in with the upcoming release of the latest James Bond film, No Time to Die. Unfortunately for Nokia, the film’s release has been postponed. Nokia’s event hasn’t though, so stay tuned!

A different Nokia phone, believed to be called the Nokia 9.2, is set to appear in the film and will be the firm’s first ever 5G device.

