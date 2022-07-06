Nintendo Switch OLED Splatoon 3 Edition has us pumped to paint the town red

Nintendo has announced a colourful new Switch OLED console to celebrate the launch of Splatoon 3 later this year.

The Splatoon 3 Nintendo Switch OLED will arrive with yellow-green and blue-purple gradient Joy-Cons and grey artwork on the rear of the body itself. The Dock is also tailored to the fun multiplayer paintball shooter, where gamers are challenged to paint more of the environment in their team’s colours before the time expires.

That will become available on August 26, which is a couple of weeks before the game itself goes on sale on September 9. On that date Nintendo will also out a themed Pro Controller and official carrying case.

Pre-orders and pricing information isn’t available for the UK yet, which is surprising given reservations are now open in the United States.

The price on US soil is $359.99, $10 more expensive than the standard OLED version. The standard console is priced at £309.99 in the UK, so Brits can probably expect to pay an extra tenner for the stylish model. We’ll keep our eyes peeled on Nintendo’s official site for the details.

Splatoon has become one of the biggest first-party properties for Nintendo in recent years, and one of the few to break out of the Mario, Zelda, and Pokemon-based dominance of the platforms. Splatoon 2 arrived in 2017, and it’s high time for an upgrade.

The Switch OLED earned a four-star reviews from Trusted Reviews, earning praise for the “huge upgrade” in the larger display, increased storage capacity and much sturdier kickstand.

Our reviewer Ryan Jones wrote: “The Nintendo Switch OLED is a fantastic upgrade for portable play, with the new screen looking significantly better than the standard model’s. But with no substantial upgrade for docked mode, it isn’t a worthwhile purchase for those who just want a home console for the TV.”