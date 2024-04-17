New PlayStation Overlay on PC could be more bad news for Xbox

Xbox and Windows are natural bedfellows given their shared Microsoft heritage, but Sony has clearly spotted an fling, with its recent launches of PlayStation exclusives for PC gamers.

Now Sony is going farther with a new PlayStation Overlay for Windows PCs that gives PC gamers access to their PlayStation friend list, as well as their trophies and settings.

The Overlay, which isn’t too dissimilar to the one Steam offers for Windows, will debut alongside the Ghost of Tsushima Directors Cut for PC, which arrives on May 16.

“Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut is the first PlayStation title on PC that uses a new PlayStation overlay, which includes your Friends list, Trophies, Settings, and your Profile,” Sony writes in a blog post. “This feature is available on Windows PCs and will be accessible from the in-game menu or, for keyboard players, by pressing the “SHIFT +F1” shortcut on your keyboard.”

“While playing the game, you can earn PlayStation Trophies just like on PlayStation consoles. Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut on PC shares the same Trophy set as the game on PlayStation 5 consoles.”

The game will also include cross play between PlayStation consoles and PC, within the online multiplayer Legends mode. That enables in-game voice chat. Gamers will be asked to sign into their PSN account on PC in order to access the Legends Mode.

The company also revealed the recommended hardware specs to access the quality pre-sets for the game, which you can see below.

The top setting will offer 4K at 60fps, but you’ll need an Intel Core i5-11400AMD or Ryzen 5 5600 CPU, as well as a GPU up there with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 / AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT.

There’s also 75GB of storage required.