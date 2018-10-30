New Mac mini 2018: Everything you need to know about the new Mac mini

New Mac mini 2018: Release date, specs, price and all the latest news

After being neglected for four years, Apple’s Mac mini range has finally seen a refresh with the introduction of the new Mac mini 2018.

For those unfamiliar with the Mac mini, it’s a compact computer aimed at macOS users who want to get their hands on a compact Apple desktop computer, but without all the added pricey peripherals you’d find with an iMac.

Prior to Apple’s October keynote presentation, the Mac mini hadn’t had a refresh since 2014. This meant that the Mac mini was severely lacking in terms of its CPU performance compared with more modern machines.

With the reveal of the new Mac mini 2018, however, the range now has a super-powerful model that will no doubt satisfy creatives and professionals. Boasting an 8th Generation Intel CPU with up to six cores and support for up to 64GB of memory, the new Mac mini has been designed to blast through all of your most intensive media tasks.

With a reasonable price, beefed-up specs and eco-friendly design, the new Mac mini 2018 looks a seriously impressive addition to Apple’s growing family.

New Mac Mini 2018 preview: What’s new?

Aimed at professionals and creatives rather than your average computer user, the new Mac mini 2018 has had a hefty performance boost compared with the previous iteration.

The new Mac mini features a quad-core 8th Generation Intel CPU with the option to upgrade to six cores. Apple claims that this equates to speeds up to five times faster than the previous iteration of the Mac mini.

The memory has had a whopping upgrade, now with 2666MHz DDR4 SO-DIMM and support for up to 64GB of RAM. You also get up to 2TB of flash storage, which is a lot of space for even the most proactive of creatives. Apple claims the new Mac mini 2018’s SSDs are four times faster than what the previous generation offered.

Apple’s T2 chip also features, ensuring a solid level of security, so your million-dollar creations don’t slip into the wrong hands. The T2 chip was also confirmed to be included in the new MacBook Air range.

The new Mac mini has a slew of ports too. This includes Ethernet (10GB available), HDMI, a headphone jack, two USB-A and four Thunderbolt ports, which should be more than enough for prosumers.

To top it all off, Apple’s continuing its quest to make the world more eco-friendly by making the new Mac mini’s casing out of 100% recycled aluminium. Elsewhere, there’s not much of a change in terms of physical looks, although you can get a rather suave Space Gray finish.

New Mac Mini 2018 Release Date: When will the new Mac mini 2018 be released?

Apple confirmed during its keynote presentation that the new Mac mini 2018 will be available in stores from November 7, which is the same date the new MacBook Air range will be released.

Pre-orders are live right now if you can’t wait to order yourself a new Mac mini 2018.

New Mac Mini 2018 Price: How much will the new Mac mini 2018 cost?

Apple has announced the new Mac mini 2018 will cost £799 in the UK, with the six-core model coming in at £1099.

That’s a pretty decent price, especially since the most expensive Mac mini of the 2014 generation cost £949 earlier in the year. Considering you’re getting significantly superior specs with the 2018 model, you’re getting extremely good value here.

Note that the 2014 generation of the Mac mini is no longer available to buy.

Will you be buying the new Mac mini? Let us know @TrustedReviews.