Apple’s next launch event – where the company is expected to launch the new iPad Pro 2018, refreshed Mac products and plenty more besides – takes place today, on October 30.

We had been expecting some of the devices to make an appearance at Apple’s September event, but the company decided to make that one all about the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR.

The invite for the company’s October event, which was sent out earlier this month, features the tagline “there’s more in the making”. It’s a clear nod to ‘creatives’, the group that the new 2018 iPad Pro is expected to be targeted at.

Our guide reveals all you need to know about Apple’s October event, including everything we’re expecting from the company, and full live stream details.

Apple October Event (2018) LIVE: Time, date and how to watch

Today’s Apple event is taking place at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York City, rather than Cupertino, where the company usually holds its events.

The switch to the east coast means viewers based in the UK will be able to tune in from early afternoon instead of the early evening. It kicks off at 10am local time, which is 2pm GMT, and we’ll have full coverage and live updates of the announcements as they happen right here.

As ever, Apple will also be live streaming the presentation on its Apple Events page, from which you can add a reminder for the launch to your calendar.

In terms of streaming requirements, we’re still waiting for official confirmation from Apple, though it has recently relaxed its rules. For the latest iPhone launch, the company said:

“Streaming video requires an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch with Safari on iOS 9.0 or later, a Mac with Safari on OS X v10.11 or later, or a PC with Windows 7, 8, or 10. Windows 10 also requires Microsoft Edge. Streaming via Apple TV requires an Apple TV (2nd or 3rd generation) with software 6.2 or later or an Apple TV (4th generation or later).”

It will likely be a very similar arrangement this time out.

Apple October Event (2018): New iPad set to headline in New York

So, what can we expect from Apple’s October 30 event? The headline act will almost certainly be a pair of new iPad Pro tablets. It’s been more than a year since Apple last updated its top-end tablet line, and a string of reports have suggested that the iPad Pro is in line for not only a refresh but a redesign.

We’re expecting the next iPad to launch in 12.9-inch and 10.5-inch size options, with neither of the models featuring a home button. They’ll reportedly ditch Touch ID for a Face ID sensor that works in both landscape and portrait modes, but they’ll come without the dreaded screen notch.

We’re also expecting to see a new version of the Apple Pencil (more on this below) and a USB-C connector instead of Apple’s traditional Lightning connector.

Don’t expect them to come cheap though. At the time of publication, the 10.5-inch iPad Pro starts at $649/£619 and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro model (both of which came out in June 2017) begins at $799/£769.

Apple October Event (2018): MacBook Air refresh

The much-loved MacBook Air range hasn’t had a refresh for more than three years now, and the word on the street is that Apple is planning to launch an entirely new range today.

According to reports, the new MacBook Air range will feature an “entry-level” model with a 13-inch display, potentially packing a 2560×1600 resolution.

We can reportedly also look forward to slimmer bezels, Touch ID and − of course − a faster processor (Whiskey Lake and Amber Lake have both been suggested), with the changes designed to help it compete with compete with the best laptops on the market.

The most intriguing thing about the new MacBook Air might end up being pricing. With the MacBook now more or less as thin, the lineup needs a new unique selling point, and noted industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes the new range will be cheaper than the current cheapest model, which costs £949, despite packing a range of updated specs.

One can always hope.

Apple October Event (2018): Mac Mini due some long overdue love

Similarly, the Mac mini compact computer has been neglected by Apple since 2014, and rumours have claimed that Apple will unveil a new Pro model to the range this afternoon, which will likely be aimed at more at professional users and ‘prosumers’, rather than the average PC buyer.

We’re expecting to see an Intel‘s 8th generation U-Series Intel Core CPU here, bringing the Mac mini 2018 bang up to date with this year’s MacBook Pro, or something a little more powerful, like the i7-8565U from the Whiskey Lake range, or a Core i7-8700K.

Elsewhere, we’re expecting the Mini Pro to offer all the same ports as the standard models, including Thunderbolt and HDMI video outputs, while also featuring macOS Mojave.

However, it could also be slightly larger this time round. Still portable, but perhaps not quite as subtle on your desk as the previous iteration.

Apple October Event (2018): Apple Pencil 2 to

The iPad Pro 2018 is rumoured to be arriving alongside an Apple Pencil 2, the second generation of the pressure-sensitive stylus, designed with artists in mind.

Recent rumours have suggested the new Pencil will be easier to attach to the iPad (perhaps via a magnetic clip), while patent filings have revealed Apple’s work on a new tip and the addition of an eraser.

What are you hoping to see at Apple’s launch event today? Let us know on Twitter @TrustedReviews.