We’ve been expecting Apple to launch two new iPads at its fast approaching March 25 event, but a new leak has claimed that a third new (non-Pro) model is on the way.

According to tipster CoinX, who has a solid track record, Apple will launch a 10.2-inch iPad and a 10.5-inch iPad this year. However, they won’t come out at the same time (via MacRumors).

A multitude of rumours about a 10.2-inch iPad 2019, which is the model we expect to see on March 25, have cropped up over recent weeks. The word on the street is that it will be pretty similar to the iPad 9.7-inch iPad 2018.

It will reportedly feature a headphone jack, Touch ID and a Lightning port rather than a USB-C port. Hopefully it will be just as affordable as the iPad 2018 too, which starts at £319.

It will almost certainly be joined at this month’s launch event by the iPad Mini 5, which will be an incremental upgrade on the now three-year-old (nearly fours years old, in fact) iPad Mini 4.

Leaks have suggested it will maintain the 7.9-inch display of old, along with a Lightning port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It’ll also keep the home button, which suggests Touch ID rather than Face ID will be the order of the day.

Much less is known about the rumoured 10.5-inch iPad, but if CoinX’s leak proves accurate, it will likely come out later this year − possibly at Apple’s next iPhone launch event in September.

It sounds like it could bridge the gap between the £319 iPad and the 10.5-inch iPad Pro, which starts at a much steeper price of £619.

