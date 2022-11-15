 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Netflix lets you kick out a mooching ex without changing your password

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

A Neil Sedaka once sang, breaking up is hard to do, but surely he didn’t envision an era where streaming passwords would become an added complication to a painful separation.

Netflix users who’re logged in on a former partner, roommate or friend’s devices know the pain all too well. Until now, the only way to shut off access is to change the account password, thus logging the unwanted account sharer out.

Save £400 on the LG C2 OLED ahead of Black Friday

Save £400 on the LG C2 OLED ahead of Black Friday

The 65-inch LG C2 OLED has been discounted to £1699, which is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen it at since it was released

  • Currys
  • Save £400
  • Now £1699
View Deal

Now relief is at hand with a new setting that enables the account holder to remotely log out of specific televisions, set-top boxes, or mobile apps from the centralised account settings page on the web.

The company is rolling out a new Manage Access and Devices option within the account settings page, which will let you know the devices you’re logged into, when the account was last used, which profile was accessed, and where that person is located.

Users will be able to simply hit “Sign Out” for each individual device, which is handy because the company isn’t as generous as it used to be with concurrent logins and viewing. All joking about exes and other moochers aside, this is also an important security feature for Netflix users as it will allow account holders to get rid of other unauthorised logins. If you use hotels and Airbnbs a lot, it’ll also offer the ability to clean up those rogue logins.

“Today, we’re launching Managing Access and Devices, a new feature in Account Settings that allows you to view all the recent devices that have streamed from your account and to log out of specific devices with just one click,” the company says in a blog post today.

It’s the latest in a series of initiatives designed to get non-subscribers set up with their own accounts. This year, the company began testing ways for password sharers to go legit with their own profile for a couple of bucks a month. It will also let users rescue their profile from an account they no loner have access to, provided the account holder signs-off on the transfer.

You might like…

Early Black Friday Deals Live: The best bargains available now

Early Black Friday Deals Live: The best bargains available now

Thomas Deehan 4 hours ago
Best tablet 2022: Top options reviewed and tested

Best tablet 2022: Top options reviewed and tested

Gemma Ryles 2 weeks ago
Best 4K TV: Four great HDR TVs

Best 4K TV: Four great HDR TVs

Kob Monney 4 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.