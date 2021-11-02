How to play Netflix Games on Android – five titles now live

Netflix has officially launched Netflix Games for Android device owners around the world.

The streaming giant has released five games within the main Netflix app, meaning subscribers won’t need to download a separate app. There’s no word on the iOS release at this stage, but there may be complications adhering to Apple’s App Store guidelines, as Microsoft has found out.

The touchscreen mobile games are just the start for Netflix, which plans to build out a library of titles to sit alongside its hit shows and movies. Those games will sit in a dedicated row and can easily be downloaded within the app for smartphones and tablets. Some will be available to play offline while others will require connectivity.

Stranger Things: 1984 from BonusXP is the headliner and might help to make up for the absence of journey to Hawkins, Indiana this year. Stranger Things 3: The Game, also from Bonus XP is among the launch titles too. Netflix says the games will enable subscribers to dive deeper into their favourite shows.

Shooting Hoops (Frosty Pop), Card Blast (Amuzo & Rogue Games), and Teeter Up (Frosty Pop) round out the launch line up, which Netflix says offers something for everyone. There are no additional fees and no in-app purchases; it’s all covered by your subscription.

“Just like our series, films and specials, we want to design games for any level of play and every kind of player, whether you’re a beginner or a lifelong gamer,” Netflix said in a blog post.

“And we’re just getting started. We’re excited to continue improving our mobile gaming experience and adding to our entertainment offering in the months ahead.”

The addition of games promises a new synergy between Netflix’s extensive range of IP. We can see it adding plenty of value moving forward with an almost limitless number of possibilities at Netflix’s disposal.

Which Netflix shows and movies would you like to see spun off into games? How long before Squid Game: The Game arrives?