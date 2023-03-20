 large image

Exclusive Discount: Get NordVPN from just £2.84 per month with code “TrustedReviews” at checkout

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Netflix Games’ future cloud streaming service would be the obvious call

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Netflix is widely regarded as a streaming pioneer so the idea that you have to download its games, in an era where cloud streaming is booming, always felt a little odd.

Right now you need to download games from the App Store or Google Play store and then log into your Netflix account in order to play them. Clunky, right?

Save £20 on the Nintendo Switch OLED

Save £20 on the Nintendo Switch OLED

Switch OLED is the best way to experience Nintendo and it’s now at a discounted price.

  • Hit
  • Was £309.99
  • Now £289.99
View Deal

Well now Netflix looks to be moving closer to a cloud-based model that could open up the suite of games to all devices in the way Microsoft, Nvidia and more have enjoyed success with.

“We are very early in that side of our journey. We do believe that cloud gaming will enable us to provide that easy access to games on any screen and be frictionless and provide the accessibility into gaming experiences,” Leanne Loombe, Netflix’s VP of external games told The Verge and other reporters during a briefing.

Netflix’s policy thus far has been partially dependent on having to offer the games as separate entities because of App Store rules. However, there are chances that will change this year as Apple and Google face up to legislation that could finally end the walled garden of who can set up shop on their platforms and why.

Microsoft is also planning a mobile games store next year, in anticipation of EU digital markets legislation that would potentially it to offer a shop on iPhone and Android.

Elsewhere, Netflix said it is going to announce 40 more games this year, while the popular Monument Valley will launch on the platform next year.

In a blog post, Netflix said: “This year we’re going to continue building our portfolio — and that means new games every month. Members will discover indie darlings, award-winning hits, RPGs, narrative adventures, puzzle games and everything in between, and we’re working with the world’s leading studios to bring you these games.”

You might like…

Netflix Games’ biggest release yet is Turtle-powered

Netflix Games’ biggest release yet is Turtle-powered

Chris Smith 2 months ago
The best Netflix show of 2022 just got renewed for Season 2

The best Netflix show of 2022 just got renewed for Season 2

Chris Smith 2 months ago
How to play Netflix Games on Android – five titles now live

How to play Netflix Games on Android – five titles now live

Chris Smith 1 year ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.