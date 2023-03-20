Netflix Games’ future cloud streaming service would be the obvious call

Netflix is widely regarded as a streaming pioneer so the idea that you have to download its games, in an era where cloud streaming is booming, always felt a little odd.

Right now you need to download games from the App Store or Google Play store and then log into your Netflix account in order to play them. Clunky, right?

Well now Netflix looks to be moving closer to a cloud-based model that could open up the suite of games to all devices in the way Microsoft, Nvidia and more have enjoyed success with.

“We are very early in that side of our journey. We do believe that cloud gaming will enable us to provide that easy access to games on any screen and be frictionless and provide the accessibility into gaming experiences,” Leanne Loombe, Netflix’s VP of external games told The Verge and other reporters during a briefing.

Netflix’s policy thus far has been partially dependent on having to offer the games as separate entities because of App Store rules. However, there are chances that will change this year as Apple and Google face up to legislation that could finally end the walled garden of who can set up shop on their platforms and why.

Microsoft is also planning a mobile games store next year, in anticipation of EU digital markets legislation that would potentially it to offer a shop on iPhone and Android.

Elsewhere, Netflix said it is going to announce 40 more games this year, while the popular Monument Valley will launch on the platform next year.

In a blog post, Netflix said: “This year we’re going to continue building our portfolio — and that means new games every month. Members will discover indie darlings, award-winning hits, RPGs, narrative adventures, puzzle games and everything in between, and we’re working with the world’s leading studios to bring you these games.”