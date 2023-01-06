The best Netflix show of 2022 just got renewed for Season 2

Netflix has confirmed that the hit show Wednesday has just been renewed for a second season.

The streaming giant has confirmed the live action Addams Family spinoff series, which captivated viewers in the latter part of 2022, will be back. The company hasn’t confirmed it’ll be in 2023, but hopefully that’s the case.

The showrunners have promised to tie up some loose ends from the first season, which broke Netflix records for the most hours viewed in a single week. Twice in fact.

In the first week it amassed 341.23 million hours, which was surpassed by the 411.29 million hours viewed during the second week. The series became the second most popular English-language series ever with 1.02 billion hours viewed within the first three weeks.

Now it’s time to turn attention to the second series where Wednesday, played beautifully by Jenna Ortega, will continue her investigations into the strange happenings at the Nevermore Academy. Viewers fell in love with the continuity of Tim Burton’s direction, Danny Elfman’s soundtrack and the nod to the early 1990s films with Christina Ricci as Nevermore teacher Mrs. Marilyn Thornhill. Thus, the second season will be among the most anticipated Netflix has ever aired.

“We can’t wait to dive headfirst into another season and explore the kooky, spooky world of Nevermore,” Wednesday Season 1 co-showrunners Miles Millar and Alfred Gough exclusively told the official Netflix Tadum blog. “We just need to make sure Wednesday hasn’t emptied the pool first.”

In the second season, Gough says, “[Wednesday] sticks to her guns, and she’s not out to please anybody, which, as someone who used to be an immense people pleaser, I really respect.”

The announcement comes after some confusion over whether Amazon’s purchase of MGM would mean the company would acquire the rights to Wednesday from under Netflix’s nose. That’s not the case and we’re already looking forward to Wednesday Season 2 on Netflix. Hopefully within the next year.

