 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The best Netflix show of 2022 just got renewed for Season 2

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Netflix has confirmed that the hit show Wednesday has just been renewed for a second season.

The streaming giant has confirmed the live action Addams Family spinoff series, which captivated viewers in the latter part of 2022, will be back. The company hasn’t confirmed it’ll be in 2023, but hopefully that’s the case.

The showrunners have promised to tie up some loose ends from the first season, which broke Netflix records for the most hours viewed in a single week. Twice in fact.

The MacBook Air M1 is still amazing and this deal is killer

The MacBook Air M1 is still amazing and this deal is killer

This fantastic Amazon deal is back in stock! You can save big on the MacBook Air M1 right now.

  • Amazon
  • Was £999.99
  • Now £817.99
View Deal

In the first week it amassed 341.23 million hours, which was surpassed by the 411.29 million hours viewed during the second week. The series became the second most popular English-language series ever with 1.02 billion hours viewed within the first three weeks.

Now it’s time to turn attention to the second series where Wednesday, played beautifully by Jenna Ortega, will continue her investigations into the strange happenings at the Nevermore Academy. Viewers fell in love with the continuity of Tim Burton’s direction, Danny Elfman’s soundtrack and the nod to the early 1990s films with Christina Ricci as Nevermore teacher Mrs. Marilyn Thornhill. Thus, the second season will be among the most anticipated Netflix has ever aired.

“We can’t wait to dive headfirst into another season and explore the kooky, spooky world of Nevermore,” Wednesday Season 1 co-showrunners Miles Millar and Alfred Gough exclusively told the official Netflix Tadum blog. “We just need to make sure Wednesday hasn’t emptied the pool first.”

In the second season, Gough says, “[Wednesday] sticks to her guns, and she’s not out to please anybody, which, as someone who used to be an immense people pleaser, I really respect.” 

The announcement comes after some confusion over whether Amazon’s purchase of MGM would mean the company would acquire the rights to Wednesday from under Netflix’s nose. That’s not the case and we’re already looking forward to Wednesday Season 2 on Netflix. Hopefully within the next year.

Did you fall in love with Wednesday during season 1? What are your hopes for the new season? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.

You might like…

Netflix Review

Netflix Review

Kob Monney 2 months ago
Netflix price tiers explained: What’s the difference?

Netflix price tiers explained: What’s the difference?

Kob Monney 3 months ago
What is Netflix’s Smart Download feature?

What is Netflix’s Smart Download feature?

Gemma Ryles 4 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.