Netflix Games’ biggest release yet is Turtle-powered

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Netflix dipped its toes into the gaming waters in 2021, but after expanding in 2022, the streaming giant is diving-in head first in 2023, judging by its latest release.

The delightfully-retro 2022 console game TNMT: Shredder’s Revenge is now available on iOS/iPadOS and Android – and Netflix subscribers have exclusive access.

If you download the game, you’ll be asked to login with your Netflix credentials before gaining access. After that, it’s completely free to play, which is pretty impressive considering the Xbox store is currently selling the game for £22.49.

Shredder’s Revenge, developed by Tribute and published by Dotemu, is certainly the streaming giant’s most high-profile game yet and lays down a marker for the rest of the year.

TNMT: Shredder’s Revenge arrived last year on Xbox, Windows, PlayStation, and Switch platforms and successfully recaptured the button-bashing glory of the arcade-style 1990s 16-bit side-scrolling beat ’em ups.

The most illustrious of which was probably Turtles In Time, which was a massive hit on the SNES and an answer to Sega’s hugely popular Streets of Rage franchise.

In case you were wondering, you can still launch people at the screen as you battle Bebop, Rocksteady and hoards of Shredder’s foot soldiers, all while powered by pizza. You can play as all four heroes in a half shell, as well as Master Splinter, intrepid TV reporter April O’Neil and ally Casey Jones.

Unlike the old days, the mobile game Netflix is debuting today features online multiplayer, enabling you to team up with five other players and ensure Shredder has to wait a little longer for that revenge. There are touch controls, but as with any mobile game, you’re better off pairing an external controller.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

