 large image

Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months with code “TrustedReviews”

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Netflix Basic with Ads just sweetened the pot in a big way

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Netflix Basic with Ads platform is getting a significant upgrade to boost the video resolution and the number of devices you can watch on at the same time.

The more affordable £4.99 a month service, which offers access to most of the Netflix streaming library but with regular commercial interruption, launched last year.

Get the Sonos Beam for just £299

Get the Sonos Beam for just £299

eBay seller Spatial Online is selling the Sonos Beam Gen 1 for just £299, which is a bit £100 saving on the launch price.

  • eBay
  • Save £100 on RRP
  • Now £299
View Deal

However, Netflix is already boosting the proposition. Currently Basic with Ads only offers one screen at a time with a 720p max resolution. That’s being boosted to 1080p to match the Netflix Standard plan.

Furthermore, you’ll also be able to watch on two screens at a time, meaning the kids can enjoy some cartoons on the iPad while you watch some drama on the big TV.

Brits won’t get the upgrade immediately, but Netflix has confirmed it will come to all 12 countries where the ad-supported plan is available.

The announcement was made during Netflix’s earnings call (via flatpanelshd). The company wrote: “We are pleased with the current performance and trajectory of our per-member advertising economics. In the US for instance, our ads plan already has a total ARM (subscription + ads) greater than our standard plan. So this month we’ll upgrade the feature set of our ads plan to include 1080p versus 720p video quality and two concurrent streams in all 12 ads markets – starting with Canada and Spain today.

“We believe these enhancements will make our offering even more attractive to a broader set of consumers and further strengthen engagement for existing and new subscribers to the ads plan.”

Some features will still be missing, including the access to 4K HDR and Dolby Atmos audio feeds and offline downloads will remain behind the higher tariffs. Netflix is still building an audience for the ad-supported platform, which might explain why it is sweetening the pot somewhat by throwing in some more features.

If you do subscribe to this tier, you can expect an average of 3-4 minutes of commercials per hour, with a maximum length of 30 seconds. Thankfully, kids content is exempt. Gaps in the library should be lessened when licensing arrangements are sorted out.

You might like…

Netflix to eject DVD by mail business after 25 years

Netflix to eject DVD by mail business after 25 years

Chris Smith 24 hours ago
How to set up Smart Downloads on Netflix

How to set up Smart Downloads on Netflix

Gemma Ryles 8 months ago
How to cancel Netflix

How to cancel Netflix

Gemma Ryles 12 months ago

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.