It might be kind to say that Netflix hasn’t enjoyed the best of years, but with its latest streaming tier it’s looking to turn the tide back in its favour.

The Netflix Basic with ads plan comes with a few restrictions compared to subscribers who pay for other plans, but if you’re looking to save some money and aren’t too bothered by having to sit through ads, then you may be interested in what the Netflix Basic with ads plan has to offer.

Here’s the skinny on the Netflix Basic with ads plan, how much it costs and what you get when you subscribe to the tier.

What is the Netflix Basic with ads plan?

The Netflix Basic with ads plan is Netflix’s ad-funded tier, and is the cheapest plan you can subscribe to from the video streaming service.

Subscribe to this is plan and you’ll be subjected to ads before and during movies and TV shows. You cannot skip or fast-forward through the ads so you will have to sit through them unless you upgrade to a plan that doesn’t have ads. These ads (supplied by Microsoft) are expect to last as long as 30 seconds, with an average of 4 minutes of ads per hour.

How much does the ads plan cost?

The Basic with Ads plan is available in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Spain, the UK and the US. In the UK it is priced at £4.99 and elsewhere it’ll cost $6.99 / CA$5.99 / €4.99 / AU$6.99.

Sign ups to the tier in the UK begin from November 3rd onwards.

What features does the Netflix Basic with ads tier have?

The ad-funded tier is restricted to 720p/HD resolution and those who subscribe to this tier can watch Netflix on one supported device at a time. That mirrors the Netflix Basic tier but what you don’t get is access to any offline downloads.

Ads won’t be shown as part of Kids profiles, nor will they impact Netflix games. Some TV shows and movies in the library won’t be a part of this tier because of licensing restrictions. This may change when licensing deals are sorted out, but for now you can count on the library of Netflix Originals being available to watch as part of this plan.