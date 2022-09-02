 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to set up Smart Downloads on Netflix

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

If you keep forgetting to download your favourite Netflix shows before you leave the house, here is how you can set up Smart Downloads in just a few simple steps.

Netflix is one of the most popular streaming services in the world, with hundreds of TV shows and movies available to watch, not to mention the evergrowing slate of Netflix originals. 

And one of the best features of Netflix is the ability to download movies and TV shows so that you can watch them offline – ideal for anyone who lives with unreliable internet or those who does a lot of travelling. 

If you’re interested in learning more about Netflix Smart Downloads and everything that it entails, check out our explainer, as we go over all of its benefits and how it works in a lot more detail. 

However, if you’re interested in simply learning about how you can set up Smart Downloads on your own device, keep reading as we’ll be running you through it step by step.

What we used: 

We used an iPhone 12 Mini running iOS 15 for this process.

The Short Version 

  • Open Netflix
  • Choose your account
  • Tap on ‘Downloads’
  • Tap on ‘Smart Downloads’
  • Tap on ‘Download Next Episode’

  1. Step
    1

    Open Netflix

    Open up your phone and tap on the Netflix app. If you don’t have it downloaded, you can find it for free on the App Store. Netflix app for Smart Download

  2. Step
    2

    Choose your account

    Select the account that you want to use during this process. Account selection on Netflix

  3. Step
    3

    Tap on ‘Downloads’

    From the menu at the bottom of the screen, tap on the ‘Downloads’ tab. It sits on the far right side of the menu. Downloads selection in Netflix

  4. Step
    4

    Tap on ‘Smart Downloads’

    There is a tab at the top of the screen that has a cog next to it, called Smart Downloads. Smart Downloads buttons Netflix

  5. Step
    5

    Tap on ‘Download Next Episode’

    From the two options available on this screen, tap on the slider for ‘Download next episode’. This ensures that when you have Wi-Fi, Netflix will download the next episode in a series after you have watched the previous downloaded episode.Turning on Smart Downloads

Troubleshooting

Does Smart Downloads delete episodes I have already seen?

Smart Downloads will delete the episodes of a series that you have already seen to save space and then download the next episode in the show for you to watch, provided you have an internet connection and that there is another episode available to download.

You might like…

How to save battery life on an iPhone

How to save battery life on an iPhone

Gemma Ryles 20 hours ago
How to install the Google Assistant on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

How to install the Google Assistant on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

Thomas Deehan 2 days ago
How to enable the battery percentage icon on an iPhone

How to enable the battery percentage icon on an iPhone

Max Parker 4 days ago
How to share play on the PS4

How to share play on the PS4

Gemma Ryles 5 days ago
How to reset your PS4

How to reset your PS4

Gemma Ryles 1 week ago
How to change your PS4 name

How to change your PS4 name

Gemma Ryles 1 week ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.