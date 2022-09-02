How to set up Smart Downloads on Netflix

If you keep forgetting to download your favourite Netflix shows before you leave the house, here is how you can set up Smart Downloads in just a few simple steps.

Netflix is one of the most popular streaming services in the world, with hundreds of TV shows and movies available to watch, not to mention the evergrowing slate of Netflix originals.

And one of the best features of Netflix is the ability to download movies and TV shows so that you can watch them offline – ideal for anyone who lives with unreliable internet or those who does a lot of travelling.

If you’re interested in learning more about Netflix Smart Downloads and everything that it entails, check out our explainer, as we go over all of its benefits and how it works in a lot more detail.

However, if you’re interested in simply learning about how you can set up Smart Downloads on your own device, keep reading as we’ll be running you through it step by step.

What we used:

We used an iPhone 12 Mini running iOS 15 for this process.

The Short Version

Open Netflix

Choose your account

Tap on ‘Downloads’

Tap on ‘Smart Downloads’

Tap on ‘Download Next Episode’