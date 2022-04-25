How to cancel Netflix

Here is the simplest way to cancel your Netflix subscription.

More people than ever have recently ditched Netflix, and maybe you want to be one of them. Whether you don’t agree with the direction the company is going, or you’ve fallen in love with a new streaming service, everyone should know how they can leave their Netflix subscription.

Keep reading to find out the easiest way to cancel your Netflix.

What we used

The Short Version

Open Netflix

Click on the Profile button in the top right-hand corner

Click on Account

Click Cancel Membership

Click Finish Cancellation

Step

1 Open Netflix Go into Netflix, whether on the website or the app, and log into your account to kick the process off. Step

2 Click on the Profile button in the top right-hand corner Click on the Profile button, it will bring up a drop-down menu which you will need to interact with. Step

3 Click on Account From the drop-down menu, click on the Account option. Step

4 Click Cancel Membership Once you click on Account you will be taken to a new page. Click on Cancel Membership, it will be under the Membership & Billing heading on the left-hand side of the screen. Step

5 Click Finish Cancellation You will be taken to a new page after clicking Cancel Membership. Click on the blue button called Finish Cancellation to complete the process.