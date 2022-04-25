 large image

How to cancel Netflix

Here is the simplest way to cancel your Netflix subscription.

More people than ever have recently ditched Netflix, and maybe you want to be one of them. Whether you don’t agree with the direction the company is going, or you’ve fallen in love with a new streaming service, everyone should know how they can leave their Netflix subscription.

Keep reading to find out the easiest way to cancel your Netflix.

The Short Version

  • Open Netflix
  • Click on the Profile button in the top right-hand corner
  • Click on Account
  • Click Cancel Membership
  • Click Finish Cancellation

    Open Netflix

    Go into Netflix, whether on the website or the app, and log into your account to kick the process off. Open up Netflix and log into your account

    Click on the Profile button in the top right-hand corner

    Click on the Profile button, it will bring up a drop-down menu which you will need to interact with.Click on the Profile button on the Netflix home page

    Click on Account

    From the drop-down menu, click on the Account option.Click on the Account button on the drop down menu

    Click Cancel Membership

    Once you click on Account you will be taken to a new page. Click on Cancel Membership, it will be under the Membership & Billing heading on the left-hand side of the screen.Click on the Cancel Membership option on Netflix

    Click Finish Cancellation

    You will be taken to a new page after clicking Cancel Membership. Click on the blue button called Finish Cancellation to complete the process. Click on the cancel Membership button to complete the process

FAQs

Does Netflix have a free trial?

No, Netflix does not offer a free trial anymore.

Can I get another account after deleting one?

Yes, you can always create a new Netflix account if you change your mind.

How many plans are there on Netflix?

There are three plans on Netflix: Basic, Standard and Premium. Basic is the cheapest while Premium is the most expensive since it offers up more features for users.

