How to cancel Netflix
Here is the simplest way to cancel your Netflix subscription.
More people than ever have recently ditched Netflix, and maybe you want to be one of them. Whether you don’t agree with the direction the company is going, or you’ve fallen in love with a new streaming service, everyone should know how they can leave their Netflix subscription.
Keep reading to find out the easiest way to cancel your Netflix.
What we used
- We used a Huawei MateBook X Pro (2022) running Windows 11 and Netflix
The Short Version
- Open Netflix
- Click on the Profile button in the top right-hand corner
- Click on Account
- Click Cancel Membership
- Click Finish Cancellation
Step
1
Open Netflix
Go into Netflix, whether on the website or the app, and log into your account to kick the process off.
Step
2
Click on the Profile button in the top right-hand corner
Click on the Profile button, it will bring up a drop-down menu which you will need to interact with.
Step
3
Click on Account
From the drop-down menu, click on the Account option.
Step
4
Click Cancel Membership
Once you click on Account you will be taken to a new page. Click on Cancel Membership, it will be under the Membership & Billing heading on the left-hand side of the screen.
Step
5
Click Finish Cancellation
You will be taken to a new page after clicking Cancel Membership. Click on the blue button called Finish Cancellation to complete the process.
FAQs
No, Netflix does not offer a free trial anymore.
Yes, you can always create a new Netflix account if you change your mind.
There are three plans on Netflix: Basic, Standard and Premium. Basic is the cheapest while Premium is the most expensive since it offers up more features for users.