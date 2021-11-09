Netflix aping TikTok with Kid Clips feature

Netflix is testing out a new Kid Clips feature, which would appear to take a lead out of TikTok’s book.

The new ‘Kid Clips’ feature is currently in the process of rolling out to the Netflix iOS app, reports Bloomberg. It shows short videos taken from the company’s library of children’s TV shows and movies.

Apparently, Netflix plans to add new clips on a daily basis.

It’s all part of the streaming giant’s latest initiative to expose its customers to more content. It’s also a bid for a new kind of short clip-consuming audience, which is currently catered to by TikTok, YouTube, and social media.

Indeed, it’s TikTok that appears to be the rival that’s occupying many of Netflix’s thoughts, judging by recent earnings calls.

This is not the first time Netflix has experimented with clips. Previously, the company tested a ‘Fast Laughs’ feature that assembled brief snippets culled from its comedy library.

While Kid Clips largely resembles that earlier Fast Laughs feature, this time the content will be displayed in a more natural landscape orientation, and will take up the entire screen.

Evidently with its young impressionable audience in mind, Netflix has imposed a limit of 10 to 20 clips at a time.

According to the report, Kid Clips will start rolling out in the English and Spanish-speaking countries (the US, Canada, Australia, and Ireland are specifically mentioned) some time this week.