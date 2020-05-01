Rakuten TV is a video-on-demand (VOD) service with a huge library of films and TV shows that you can subscribe, rent or purchase in 4K HDR.
HDR, otherwise known as High Dynamic Range, offers for better contrast and brightness levels. A TV with HDR can display a wider range of ‘dynamic’ colours for brighter whites, deeper blacks and so on.
HDR-ready TVs now pretty mainstream, with the technology filtering down to cheaper sets (although they can’t go as bright as more expensive sets). And major streaming services such as Amazon, Netflix, Disney Plus and Apple TV Plus support HDR in one form or another, whether it’s HDR10, Dolby Vision HDR or HDR10+.
Rakuten TV supports both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, but its support for HDR is not as conclusive as it may seem at first. Let’s take a look at how to find 4K HDR content on Rakuten TV.
How to find 4K HDR content on Rakuten TV
As noted beforehand, Rakuten TV supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+. However, implementation is split across different TV brands. Dolby Vision content is exclusively tied to LG Smart TVs, while HDR10+ is only available on Samsung sets. Every other TV brand makes do with standard HDR10.
To watch 4K HDR content on Rakuten TV, you’ll need a TV that has the app. Rakuten TV is compatible with the aforementioned LG (2016 onwards) and Samsung Smart TVs (2015 onwards), as well as Panasonic (2018 onwards), Hisense (selected 2016 to 2018 models), Philips (2019 onwards) and selected Sony TVs (XG95/AG9/ZG9).
After that, the next step is finding the 4K content. Unlike other services, this is relatively easy. Just look for the UHD banner on the Rakuten homepage, and it’ll take you to the 4K catalogue.
If you’re looking to rent/purchase UHD content on the service, this is done by choosing the UHD option on the checkout page. This option only appears on UHD compatible tellies. Price varies from title to title.
- Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (Extras)
- Widows
- Creed II
- Ralph Breaks the Internet (Extras)
- Overlord
- Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch
- Assassination Nation
- Bad Times at the El Royale
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- The Hate U Give
- Halloween (2018)
- Night School
- Johnny English Strikes Again
- The Possession of Hannah Grace
- First Man
- Robin Hood (2018)
- The Girl in The Spider´s Web
- Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
- Hunter Killer
- The House with a Clock in its Walls
- Blindspotting
- A Simple Favour
- The Predator
- BlacKkKlansman
- DCU: Reign of the Supermen
- Nutcracker and the Four Realms
- Mission: Impossible – Fallout
- Smallfoot
- A Star is Born
- The Nun
- Venom
- The Darkest Minds
- Hotel Transylvania 3
- Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again
- Skyscraper
- Deadpool 2
- Uncle Drew
- The Spy Who Dumped Me
- Crazy Rich Asians
- Sicario 2: Soldado
- Superfly
- The Meg
- Teen Titans Go! To the Movies
- Tag
- Ant-Man and the Wasp
- Incredibles 2
- Ocean’s 8
- DC: Constantine: City of Demons
- Entebbe
- The First Purge
- The Equalizer 2
- Love, Simon
- Isle of Dogs
- Unsane
- Life of the Party
- The Death of Superman
- Blade Runner: The Final Cut
- Breaking In
- Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
- Blumhouse’s Truth or Dare
- Tully
- Thoroughbreds
- Pacific Rim: Uprising
- Blockers
- Rampage
- Solo: A Star Wars Story
- Avengers: Infinity War
- Ready Player One
- Game Night
- Batman Ninja
- The 15:17 to Paris
- The Post
- Fifty Shades Freed
- Darkest Hour
- Phantom Thread
- Red Sparrow
- The Maze Runner: The Death Cure
- The Shape of Water
- Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri
- Black Panther
- Peter Rabbit
- Proud Mary
- Ferdinand
- Pitch Perfect 3
- The Greatest Showman
- Slender Man
- The Disaster Artist
- Roman J. Israel, Esq.
- The Star
- All The Money In The World
- Alpha
- The Florida Project
- Justice League
- DCU: Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay
- Murder On the Orient Express
- The Mountain Between Us
- Kingsman: The Golden Circle
- The Snowman
- The LEGO NINJAGO Movie
- Geostorm
- An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power
- IT
- Batman: Gotham By Gaslight
- Flatliners (2017)
- Blade Runner 2049
- Annabelle: Creation
- Mountain
- Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
- The Dark Tower
- The House (2017)
- War for the Planet of the Apes
- American Made
- Dunkirk
- The Emoji Movie
- Spider-Man: Homecoming
- Baby Driver
- Rough Night
- Transformers: The Last Knight
- King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
- Snatched
- Alien: Covenant
- Baywatch – Extended Version
- Wonder Woman
- DCU Batman and Harley Quinn
- Kong: Skull Island
- Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars
- Smurfs: The Lost Village
- Life (2017)
- Despicable Me 3
- Hidden Figures
- Why Him?
- La La Land
- Fast & Furious 8
- Fifty Shades Darker
- Sing
- Resident Evil: The Final Chapter
- Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk
- The LEGO Batman Movie
- Live By Night
- Logan
- Underworld: Blood Wars
- Collateral Beauty
- Passengers
- Keeping Up With the Joneses
- When the Bough Breaks
- Sully: Miracle on the Hudson
- The Accountant
- Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children
- Assassin’s Creed
- Deepwater Horizon
- T2: Trainspotting
- Inferno (2016)
- Storks
- Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
- Jason Bourne
- The Secret Life of Pets
- War Dogs
- Independence Day: Resurgence
- Ice Age: Collision Course
- Mechanic: Resurrection
- The Shallows
- Ghostbusters (2016)
- Suicide Squad
- The Huntsman: Winter’s War
- Sausage Party
- Money Monster
- The Angry Birds Movie
- American Psycho
- Risen
- X-men: Apocalypse
- Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (Extras)
- Goosebumps
- Concussion
- The 5th Wave (2016)
- Deadpool
- The Revenant
- The Night Before
- Everest
- The Perfect Guy
- Hotel Transylvania 2
- The Walk
- The Martian
- Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials
- Spy
- Fantastic Four (2015)
- Pitch Perfect 2
- Pixels
- Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation
- The Spongebob Movie: Sponge Out of Water
- Terminator Genisys
- Minions
- Jurassic World
- Kingsman: The Secret Service
- Mad Max: Fury Road
- Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2
- Fifty Shades of Grey
- Chappie
- The Wedding Ringer
- American Sniper
- Fast & Furious 7
- Annie (2014)
- The Maze Runner
- Interstellar
- The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1
- No Good Deed
- Fury
- Dawn of the Planet of the Apes
- X-Men Days of Future Past
- The Equalizer
- Deliver Us from Evil
- Transformers: Age of Extinction
- Think Like a Man Too
- Live. Die. Repeat: Edge of Tomorrow
- 22 Jump Street
- The Lego Movie
- About Last Night
- The Amazing Spider-Man 2
- Think Like a Man
- Pineapple Express
- Salt
- Captain Phillips
- Man of Steel
- Grown Ups 2
- Pacific Rim
- The Great Gatsby
- Despicable Me 2
- The Smurfs 2
- Elysium
- This Is the End
- After Earth
- Fast & Furious 6
- Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
- Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
- Star Trek
- X-Men: First Class
- World War Z
- Rise of the Planet of the Apes
- Life of Pi
- Star Trek Into Darkness
- The Dark Knight
- Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
- Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
- Resident Evil: Afterlife
- Labyrinth
- Pitch Perfect
- 2012
- The Lost World: Jurassic Park
- King Kong (2005)
- Jurassic Park III
- Despicable Me
- The Karate Kid (2010)
- Jerry Maguire
- Hancock
- Ghostbusters (1984)
- District 9
- The Da Vinci Code
- Angels & Demons
- 21 Jump Street (2012)
- Premium Rush
- Hotel Transylvania
- Bad Boys
- Bad Boys II
- My Best Friend’s Wedding
- The Mask of Zorro
- Jumanji
- Total Recall
- Prometheus
- Spider-Man 3
- The Bourne Legacy
- The Dark Knight Rises
- The Amazing Spider-Man
- Snow White and the Huntsman
- Men in Black 3
- Batman Begins
- Battleship
- Independence Day
- The Bourne Ultimatum
- The Bourne Supremacy
- The Bourne Identity
- Mamma Mia!
- E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial
- Jurassic Park
- The Vow
- Men in Black
- Men in Black 2
- Moneyball
- The Prestige
- I Am Legend
- Transformers
- Spider-Man 2
- Hitch
- Bad Teacher
- The Smurfs (2011)
- Transformers: Dark of the Moon
- Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2
- Battle: Los Angeles
- Taxi Driver
- Ghostbusters II
- A Few Good Men
- Groundhog Day
- Godzilla (1998)
- Spider-Man (2002)
- Philadelphia
- Goodfellas
- The Other Guys
- Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1
- Superman: The Movie (1978)
- 2001: A Space Odyssey
- Mission: Impossible III
- Mission: Impossible 2 (M: I-2)
- Mission: Impossible
- Grease
- Forrest Gump
- The Matrix Revolutions
- The Matrix
- Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
- Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
- Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
- Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone
- The Matrix Reloaded
- Inception
- The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
- The Kid Who Would Be King
- Happy Death Day 2U
- Fighting with My Family
- Boy Erased
- A Star Is Born – The Extended Cut
- Tolkien
- The Curse of La Llorona
- Red Joan
- Long Shot
- Hellboy
- Avengers: Endgame
- IT: Chapter Two
- Hustlers
- Animals
- Ad Astra
- Downton Abbey The Movie
- The Farewell
- Rambo: Last Blood
- The Goldfinch
- Judy
- Joker
- Gemini Man
- Abominable
- Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
- Zombieland: Double Tap
- Official Secrets
- A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
- Black & Blue
- Terminator: Dark Fate
- Doctor Sleep
- Midway
- The Good Liar
- Last Christmas
- Le Mans ’66
- Frozen II
- Knives Out
- Charlie’s Angels
- Motherless Brooklyn
- Jumanji: The Next Level
- Black Christmas
- Ordinary Love
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
- Little Women
- The Gentlemen
- Trolls: World Tour
- Sonic The Hedgehog
- Playing With Fire
- The Invisible Man
- Bloodshot
- Just Mercy
- The Hunt
- Emma
- The Addams Family
- Ready Or Not
- Sadio Mane: Made in Senegal