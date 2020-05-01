Rakuten TV is a video-on-demand (VOD) service with a huge library of films and TV shows that you can subscribe, rent or purchase in 4K HDR.

HDR, otherwise known as High Dynamic Range, offers for better contrast and brightness levels. A TV with HDR can display a wider range of ‘dynamic’ colours for brighter whites, deeper blacks and so on.

HDR-ready TVs now pretty mainstream, with the technology filtering down to cheaper sets (although they can’t go as bright as more expensive sets). And major streaming services such as Amazon, Netflix, Disney Plus and Apple TV Plus support HDR in one form or another, whether it’s HDR10, Dolby Vision HDR or HDR10+.

Rakuten TV supports both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, but its support for HDR is not as conclusive as it may seem at first. Let’s take a look at how to find 4K HDR content on Rakuten TV.

How to find 4K HDR content on Rakuten TV

As noted beforehand, Rakuten TV supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+. However, implementation is split across different TV brands. Dolby Vision content is exclusively tied to LG Smart TVs, while HDR10+ is only available on Samsung sets. Every other TV brand makes do with standard HDR10.

To watch 4K HDR content on Rakuten TV, you’ll need a TV that has the app. Rakuten TV is compatible with the aforementioned LG (2016 onwards) and Samsung Smart TVs (2015 onwards), as well as Panasonic (2018 onwards), Hisense (selected 2016 to 2018 models), Philips (2019 onwards) and selected Sony TVs (XG95/AG9/ZG9).

After that, the next step is finding the 4K content. Unlike other services, this is relatively easy. Just look for the UHD banner on the Rakuten homepage, and it’ll take you to the 4K catalogue.

If you’re looking to rent/purchase UHD content on the service, this is done by choosing the UHD option on the checkout page. This option only appears on UHD compatible tellies. Price varies from title to title.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (Extras)

Widows

Creed II

Ralph Breaks the Internet (Extras)

Overlord

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch

Assassination Nation

Bad Times at the El Royale

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Hate U Give

Halloween (2018)

Night School

Johnny English Strikes Again

The Possession of Hannah Grace

First Man

Robin Hood (2018)

The Girl in The Spider´s Web

Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

Hunter Killer

The House with a Clock in its Walls

Blindspotting

A Simple Favour

The Predator

BlacKkKlansman

DCU: Reign of the Supermen

Nutcracker and the Four Realms

Mission: Impossible – Fallout

Smallfoot

A Star is Born

The Nun

Venom

The Darkest Minds

Hotel Transylvania 3

Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again

Skyscraper

Deadpool 2

Uncle Drew

The Spy Who Dumped Me

Crazy Rich Asians

Sicario 2: Soldado

Superfly

The Meg

Teen Titans Go! To the Movies

Tag

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Incredibles 2

Ocean’s 8

DC: Constantine: City of Demons

Entebbe

The First Purge

The Equalizer 2

Love, Simon

Isle of Dogs

Unsane

Life of the Party

The Death of Superman

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

Breaking In

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Blumhouse’s Truth or Dare

Tully

Thoroughbreds

Pacific Rim: Uprising

Blockers

Rampage

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Avengers: Infinity War

Ready Player One

Game Night

Batman Ninja

The 15:17 to Paris

The Post

Fifty Shades Freed

Darkest Hour

Phantom Thread

Red Sparrow

The Maze Runner: The Death Cure

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri

Black Panther

Peter Rabbit

Proud Mary

Ferdinand

Pitch Perfect 3

The Greatest Showman

Slender Man

The Disaster Artist

Roman J. Israel, Esq.

The Star

All The Money In The World

Alpha

The Florida Project

Justice League

DCU: Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay

Murder On the Orient Express

The Mountain Between Us

Kingsman: The Golden Circle

The Snowman

The LEGO NINJAGO Movie

Geostorm

An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power

IT

Batman: Gotham By Gaslight

Flatliners (2017)

Blade Runner 2049

Annabelle: Creation

Mountain

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

The Dark Tower

The House (2017)

War for the Planet of the Apes

American Made

Dunkirk

The Emoji Movie

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Baby Driver

Rough Night

Transformers: The Last Knight

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

Snatched

Alien: Covenant

Baywatch – Extended Version

Wonder Woman

DCU Batman and Harley Quinn

Kong: Skull Island

Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars

Smurfs: The Lost Village

Life (2017)

Despicable Me 3

Hidden Figures

Why Him?

La La Land

Fast & Furious 8

Fifty Shades Darker

Sing

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter

Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk

The LEGO Batman Movie

Live By Night

Logan

Underworld: Blood Wars

Collateral Beauty

Passengers

Keeping Up With the Joneses

When the Bough Breaks

Sully: Miracle on the Hudson

The Accountant

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

Assassin’s Creed

Deepwater Horizon

T2: Trainspotting

Inferno (2016)

Storks

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Jason Bourne

The Secret Life of Pets

War Dogs

Independence Day: Resurgence

Ice Age: Collision Course

Mechanic: Resurrection

The Shallows

Ghostbusters (2016)

Suicide Squad

The Huntsman: Winter’s War

Sausage Party

Money Monster

The Angry Birds Movie

American Psycho

Risen

X-men: Apocalypse

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (Extras)

Goosebumps

Concussion

The 5th Wave (2016)

Deadpool

The Revenant

The Night Before

Everest

The Perfect Guy

Hotel Transylvania 2

The Walk

The Martian

Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials

Spy

Fantastic Four (2015)

Pitch Perfect 2

Pixels

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation

The Spongebob Movie: Sponge Out of Water

Terminator Genisys

Minions

Jurassic World

Kingsman: The Secret Service

Mad Max: Fury Road

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2

Fifty Shades of Grey

Chappie

The Wedding Ringer

American Sniper

Fast & Furious 7

Annie (2014)

The Maze Runner

Interstellar

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1

No Good Deed

Fury

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes

X-Men Days of Future Past

The Equalizer

Deliver Us from Evil

Transformers: Age of Extinction

Think Like a Man Too

Live. Die. Repeat: Edge of Tomorrow

22 Jump Street

The Lego Movie

About Last Night

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

Think Like a Man

Pineapple Express

Salt

Captain Phillips

Man of Steel

Grown Ups 2

Pacific Rim

The Great Gatsby

Despicable Me 2

The Smurfs 2

Elysium

This Is the End

After Earth

Fast & Furious 6

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

Star Trek

X-Men: First Class

World War Z

Rise of the Planet of the Apes

Life of Pi

Star Trek Into Darkness

The Dark Knight

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Labyrinth

Pitch Perfect

2012

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

King Kong (2005)

Jurassic Park III

Despicable Me

The Karate Kid (2010)

Jerry Maguire

Hancock

Ghostbusters (1984)

District 9

The Da Vinci Code

Angels & Demons

21 Jump Street (2012)

Premium Rush

Hotel Transylvania

Bad Boys

Bad Boys II

My Best Friend’s Wedding

The Mask of Zorro

Jumanji

Total Recall

Prometheus

Spider-Man 3

The Bourne Legacy

The Dark Knight Rises

The Amazing Spider-Man

Snow White and the Huntsman

Men in Black 3

Batman Begins

Battleship

Independence Day

The Bourne Ultimatum

The Bourne Supremacy

The Bourne Identity

Mamma Mia!

E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial

Jurassic Park

The Vow

Men in Black

Men in Black 2

Moneyball

The Prestige

I Am Legend

Transformers

Spider-Man 2

Hitch

Bad Teacher

The Smurfs (2011)

Transformers: Dark of the Moon

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2

Battle: Los Angeles

Taxi Driver

Ghostbusters II

A Few Good Men

Groundhog Day

Godzilla (1998)

Spider-Man (2002)

Philadelphia

Goodfellas

The Other Guys

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1

Superman: The Movie (1978)

2001: A Space Odyssey

Mission: Impossible III

Mission: Impossible 2 (M: I-2)

Mission: Impossible

Grease

Forrest Gump

The Matrix Revolutions

The Matrix

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone

The Matrix Reloaded

Inception

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

The Kid Who Would Be King

Happy Death Day 2U

Fighting w ith M y F amily

Boy E rased

A Star Is Born – The Extended Cut

Tolkien

The Curse of La Llorona

Red Joan

Long Shot

Hellboy

Avengers: Endgame

IT: Chapter Two

Hustlers

Animals

Ad Astra

Downton Abbey The Movie

The Farewell

Rambo: Last Blood

The Goldfinch

Judy

Joker

Gemini Man

Abominable

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Zombieland: Double Tap

Official Secrets

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Black & Blue

Terminator: Dark Fate

Doctor Sleep

Midway

The Good Liar

Last Christmas

Le Mans ’66

Frozen II

Knives Out

Charlie’s Angels

Motherless Brooklyn

Jumanji: The Next Level

Black Christmas

Ordinary Love

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Little Women

The Gentlemen

Trolls: World Tour

Sonic The Hedgehog

Playing With Fire

The Invisible Man

Bloodshot

Just Mercy

Charlie’s Angels

The Hunt

Emma

The Addams Family

Ready Or Not

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Sadio Mane: Made in Senegal

