What is Netflix Fast Laughs? New short comedy clips explained

Netflix has launched a new Fast Laughs feature for its mobile app, which offers a TikTok and Reels-like full-screen feed of some of the funniest shows in the library.

The new feature, which is available on iPhone from today in some countries, provides a dedicated tab that offers scenes from its popular comedy series and films and stand-up specials.

The new feature, has a purpose beyond a few moments of light relief. If you like what you see, you’ll be able to add the content to your library or begin to watch them right off the bat.

You can see how Fast Laughs works in the video – featuring Ali Wong, Jerry Seinfeld stand-up, and shows like Big Mouth and Moxie – below.

Netflix also says all of the clips are shareable as single entities on WhatsApp, Instagram, Snapchat and Twitter. That could encourage more folks to sign up for Netflix or tune into watch that particular piece of content.

Netflix does point out the feature, which is coming to Android in test first, it’s not going to make all of the clips suitable for all-audiences and is relying on user discretion. As you can see from the YouTube clip above.

Of course, there’s always the possibility that the one sketch or the one joke from the stand-up show is geared towards placating our ever diminishing attention spans. However, in the main, this seems like a fun addition to the Netflix app that could turn subscribers onto new content.

Netflix is desperate to ensure its heavy investment in original content meets they eyes of subscribers, as it deals with challenges from Disney Plus and the like. The company is now asking users for permission to automatically download shows it thinks users will enjoy, for example.

Do you think the TikTokification of Netflix is a good idea that’ll help get the word out? Let me know @trustedreviews on Twitter.