Nest Wifi Pro mesh router with Wi-Fi 6E is official

Google has announced the rumoured new Nest Wifi Pro router, which adds support for the speedy and robust Wi-Fi 6E standard, which stands for Wi-Fi 6 extended.

The mesh router is a considerable upgrade over the Nest Wifi model and adds the ability to connect 100 devices per router (that’s a max of 300 devices if you have three of them), while facilitating potentially faster speeds, lower latency for gamers, and less buffering for video content – including calls.

Google says a single router should be enough for a decent sized home of 2,200 square feet and it’ll be available for $199 from today. If you have a bigger place, you can get a pair ($299) or a trio ($399). Pre-orders begin today un the US. We’re waiting on the UK pricing and availability. The routers will be available in Snow, Linen, Fog and Lemongrass hues.

The new models, which will now compete with Amazon’s Eero Pro 6E, won’t be compatible with older versions of the Google/Nest Wifi products, meaning you’ll need to start afresh.

With the Matter smart home standard finally making it out in the wild, Google says the new Nest Wifi Pro will be able to act as a hub for all of your Matter compatible devices too. There’s a built in Thread border router too.

Everything bill be managed via the Nest home app, which also offers support for the Google Assistant. You’ll still get the same automatic smarts that made the range popular in the first place; the ability to ensure bandwidth and speed is sent to the devices that need it.

Google calls Wi-Fi 6E the biggest upgrade to Wi-Fi technology since 1998, likening it to a highway with a third “super high speed lane” to relieve traffic congestion and offer much greater speeds for those with the need.

The lane, which in real teams exists within the 6GHz-7GHz radio frequently, is much wider and offers a more direct path to the top speeds. That means you can get speeds twice as fast than even Wi-Fi 6, Google says. As WiFi 6E is a pretty new addition to the ever-evolving world of Wi-Fi, the new Nest Wifi Pro will future proof you to a great extent too.