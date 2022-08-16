New Google Nest Wifi mesh router with Wi-Fi 6E all but confirmed

A new Google Nest Wifi mesh router with Wi-Fi 6E has appeared in a US FCC application, all but confirming its imminent release.

The original Google Nest Wifi launched way back in 2019, providing a simple way to ensure even wireless coverage throughout your home, with some bonus smart speaker capabilities folded in for good measure.

Now we look set to receive a follow-up. As pointed out by 9to5Google, a new Google device with the model number G6ZUC has appeared on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website.

This is where all connected devices have to go and be certified before they’re released to the American market, so appearing here is second only to an official announcement in terms of reliability.

These FCC listings are never comprehensive, with various elements kept confidential. However, we know from this listing that the new Google Nest Wifi will feature Wi-Fi 6E connectivity as its big new feature. The previous model only supported up to Wi-Fi 5.

This should mean network speeds of up to 9.6Gbps, as well as access to a whole new range of bandwidth between 6 GHz and 7 GHz. Indeed, it’s the extra bandwidth and hence reliability that’s the main appeal of Wi-Fi 6E.

We liked the original Google Nest Wifi mes router to the tune of a 4 star review. Our reviewer praise it for its consistent speeds, sleek design, and smart speaker integration. However, it was lacking in ethernet ports, and the lack of Wi-Fi 6 was an issue even three years ago.

Here’s hoping the new generation will nail those finer points.