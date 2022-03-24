 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Nest Hub 2022 could have a detachable tablet – report

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Google’s next Nest Hub could feature a detachable tablet that could be removed from the speaker dock for portable use, according to a new report.

9to5Google sources say the next-generation Nest Hub 2022 will look more like a traditional smart display when the tablet is docked, but would be more versatile for use around the home. The report is very light on detail, but sources said the device is likely to arrive in 2022.

The site pointed out Google has been adding tablet-like elements to the operating system deployed on the current Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max models. There’s a better web browser with access to a version of the Gboard keyboard, for example.

Web browsing in particular isn’t really something you’d associate with a smart display, so this could be Google prepping for the next-generation, which will double up as a tablet as well as a static screen that lives in the bedroom or kitchen.

It’s not clear what operating system the new device could run, but it’s plausible that Google could fit the display with a version of Android that also includes access to the Play Store.

Google’s smart displays could do with a revamp. The second generation Nest Hub was released last year and marketed more as an affordable bedside device. It added the Google Soli motion-sending radar, which assisted with media control and sleep sensing.

It still earned a 4.5/5 star review from Trusted Reviews in 2021, largely down to the excellent functionality and affordable price tag. There wasn’t really a compelling reason to upgrade though, which is why we might be in line for a more significant revamp in 2022.

Our reviewer David Ludlow wrote: “The Nest Hub (2nd gen) is a product that’s hard to rate, as there’s a lot the same from the previous generation. In fact, if you have the original Nest Hub, then I don’t see any particular reason to upgrade to this model, as the new features aren’t that great: Sleep Sensing is clever, but restrictive positioning and the fact that it will be a subscription feature in the future don’t make it a must-have.”

You might like…

Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: The Amazon Echo (4th Generation) wins Best Smart Speaker

Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: The Amazon Echo (4th Generation) wins Best Smart Speaker

Alastair Stevenson 5 months ago
Best smart thermostats 2022: Save on heating costs now

Best smart thermostats 2022: Save on heating costs now

David Ludlow 6 months ago
Best smart speakers: The best voice assistant speakers

Best smart speakers: The best voice assistant speakers

Kob Monney 8 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.