Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: The Amazon Echo (4th Generation) wins Best Smart Speaker

Alastair Stevenson
Editor

The Amazon Echo (4th Generation) has won the Best Smart Speaker Editor’s Choice Award at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021.

The Amazon Echo (4th Generation) scored a perfect 5/5 when Home Technology Editor, David Ludlow reviewed the device in October 2020, with him praising its improved sound, fantastic looks and competitive price.

“Although it is the same price as the old version, the Amazon Echo (4th Generation) gives you more features and a better design. This model has upgraded audio, so that you can happily listen to music without wishing you had a separate speaker,” wrote Ludlow in his Amazon Echo (4th Generation) review.

“There’s also a built-in Zigbee hub, which may be of limited use to most people but it can be a handy add-on and means that you no longer have to pay the £50 premium for the Echo Plus. Pound-for-pound, then, this is the best smart speaker available today.”

The combination let it overcome strong competition from the Apple HomePod Mini, Braun LE02, Google Nest Audio and Audio Pro G10, which were also shortlisted, to take the crown.

The Trusted Reviews Awards 2021 are a week-long event where we reveal the best products and coolest companies we’ve covered over the past year.

The Editor’s Choice Awards shortlist is decided by the team of product experts at Trusted Reviews. To be considered, outside some special exceptions, the product must have scored at least 4/5 recommended when we tested it. The winner is then chosen based on key metrics including its technical performance, our experience using it in real life and how it compares to the competition on things like value for money.

Keep checking back with us regularly as each day we’ll reveal a new batch of winners, using the below schedule.

Alastair Stevenson
By Alastair Stevenson linkedin Contact via linkedin
Editor
Alastair is in charge of Trusted Reviews’ and Recombu’s editorial output. He has over a decade’s experience as a journalist working in both B2C and B2B press. In his spare time he runs a webcomic.
