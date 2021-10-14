Nanoleaf expands smart lighting range with Lines LED light bars

Well-known for its range of smart lighting panels, the Nanoleaf Lines range brings a new form factor into the mix. Using backlit LED light bars, the Lines range lets you build a wide range of shapes and designs by connecting the bars together in different ways.

Thanks to the new mounting plates, each bar can be connected in 60-degree increments, giving a huge range of layouts and designs, as you can see from the lead image in this article.

While the company’s previous products, such as the Nanoleaf Shapes, were designed to attach to a wall, this set of smart lights can be attached to a ceiling as well.

Each light line has two colour zones, so you can display two colours at the same time. They’re also Nanoleaf’s first backlit design, casting the light onto the wall, leaving the outline of the shape you create visible.

As with previous models, you can set dynamic scenes or use the Rythm option to have the lights adjust in time to the beat of your music automatically.

For PC owners, there’s a Screen Mirror option, where the lines can take on and match your monitor’s colour.

Nanoleaf was a pioneer of the Thread smart home protocol, with its Essentials line-up the first I saw to use that technology. Now the Lines supports Thread, too, but it can connect to Wi-Fi, acting as a Thread Border Router for the Essentials line-up.

Thanks to this, the Essentials line-up becomes available for Alexa and Google Assistant voice control. In a future update, all third-party Thread devices will be able to connect through the Lines’ Border Router. Another future update will bring support for Matter, too.

The Lines range supports Alexa, Google Assistant, Samsung SmartThings, HomeKit and IFTTT.

You can pre-order the lights now, priced at £179.99 for nine lights, £269.99 for 15 lights and £49.99 for an add-on pack of three. In early January 2022, Nanoleaf will launch pink and black snap-on skins that change the exterior colour of the physical lights.