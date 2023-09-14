Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Motorola’s stylish Edge 40 Neo is here to shake up the budget market

Motorola has announced the Edge 40 Neo, the latest budget-friendly smartphone in Motorola’s stylish, tech-focused Edge line-up.

The Motorola Edge 40 Neo comes with an ultra-slim design, IP68 water resistance, a meaty 50MP camera, a 5,000mAh battery, and an impressively large 6.55-inch pOLED display outfitted with a responsive 144Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling, making its £299 price tag all the more impressive.

Diving a little more into the specifics, the Edge 40 Neo is built to be easily portable while still looking and feeling like a premium smartphone, so you’ll get a slim 7.76mm body on top of curved edges for a nice, modern look. Thanks to hardy construction and IP68 water resistance – a rarity for the price – you won’t have to worry about getting it wet either.

It also boasts three Pantone-certified finishes, continuing Motorola’s partnership with the company that started with the Edge 30 Neo in 2022. The new Black Beauty, Soothing Sea and Caneel Bay colourways, the latter two with vegan leather finishes, certainly stand out from the crowd.

Motorola Edge 40 Neo in its three colour finishes
When it comes to hardware, aspiring photographers won’t be disappointed by its primary 50MP Ultra Pixel camera with instant all-pixel focus tech and 40% larger pixels than its predecessor to deliver improved low-light performance, with Motorola claiming it can take low-light photos up to 16 times faster than its predecessor.

On top of all that, the Edge 40 Neo is the first Motorola device to leverage Lenovo’s CO2 offset services to reduce emissions across its lifecycle. You’re also getting a 100% plant-based case that still looks as fashionable as ever.

Motorola Edge 40 Neo display
And, despite the £299 price tag, the Edge 40 Neo supports rapid 68W fast charging tech and comes with a fast charger in the box.

If you’re ready to get your hands on one, the good news is that the Edge 40 Neo is still quite an affordable smartphone, coming in at a rather competitive £299.99, and it’s available to buy today in the UK and Europe. Head on over to Motorola’s website for more information.

