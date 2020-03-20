Motorola Edge Plus: All the latest news and rumours

Here are all the latest news and rumours about Motorola’s upcoming flagship handset, the Motorola Edge Plus, which should take the renowned budget brand in a new direction.

Having been impressed by the design of the new Motorola Razr, we’re encouraged to see Motorola take another step out of its comfort zone and deliver a fully-fledged flagship. Here’s all we know so far about the Motorola Edge Plus.

Motorola Edge Plus Release Date

The Motorola Edge Plus was initially rumoured to be released at MWC 2020, but as with so many public gatherings, this year’s biggest mobile tech event was cancelled due to coronavirus concerns. In the wake of that cancellation, there’s no obvious time we’d expect to see the device unveiled, but we reckon that it’s still likely to make its debut sometime in the first half of the year.

Motorola Edge Plus Price

So far we haven’t got any information on the price of the Motorola Edge Plus, so the best we can do is take an educated guess.

The single most significant price indicator is this phone’s processor, which is expected to be the Snapdragon 765. This isn’t the absolute cream of the crop. Still, it does indicate that it will be a powerful, capable device – far more so than most of Motorola’s typical mid-range devices such as the Motorola One Hyper or the upcoming Motorola G8 series.

On top of that, the $1500 (~£1280) price tag of the new Motorola Razr shows that the brand isn’t afraid to venture into the upper reaches of the market, and the Edge Plus could well be its first 5G phone – a realm currently inhabited by pricey flagships.

We reckon that prices could start from around £500, putting it on a comparable footing with the likes of the OnePlus 7T.

Motorola Edge Plus Design

The design looks to be the most exciting single factor about the new phone, and the name itself gives you a clue as to what we can expect.

The Edge Plus is set to be the first Motorola phone with a curved-screen design, as you can see from the render from Evan Blass, in the above image. The curvature looks much more pronounced than that of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and bears a closer resemblance to the Huawei Mate 30 Pro. Curved screens are often regarded as a premium feature, though they can take some getting used to – many consumers prefer the traditional flat-screen option.

Some previous renders have shown the device with a stylus, similar to the S Pen boasted by the Samsung Galaxy Note 10.

Audiophiles will be relieved to hear that the device is expected to retain the 3.5mm headphone jack, at a time when precious few other flagships still do so. It is also likely to have an in-display fingerprint scanner rather than a rear-mounted version.

Motorola Edge Plus Screen

That curved display is expected to measure 6.7-inches according to XDA Developers, with a 2340 x 1080 pixel resolution, and set to a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

It also seems to be the first Motorola phone with an enhanced display refresh rate; in this case, 90Hz, matching the Google Pixel 4 and significantly outstripping the current industry standard of 60Hz.

Motorola Edge Plus Camera

According to the same source, there are three image sensors with resolutions of 64-megapixels, 16-megapixels, and 8-megapixels, respectively; however, we don’t know what the purpose of each is at this stage.

The high-resolution sensor is likely for a primary wide-angle camera, and this could be accompanied by two options from the choice of an ultrawide lens, a telephoto sensor, a macro camera, depth sensor, or a portrait lens. It’s hard to predict at this stage since Motorola’s recent devices have experimented with different set-ups.

Motorola Edge Plus Specs

XDA Developers reports that the Motorola Edge Plus is set to have 6GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, and a Snapdragon 765 processor. This chipset has an integrated 5G modem, but at this stage, it’s unclear whether 5G connectivity will be enabled on the final product.

The Edge Plus is also reported to pack a 4500mAh battery, a generous capacity that matches the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus.

Naturally, it will run on the Android 10 operating system, and we’re interested to see whether it will be a typically light software skin overlaid, or whether Motorola will introduce more new software features for a more ambitious phone such as this.

