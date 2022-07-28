Motorola confirms key Moto Razr 2022 specs

Motorola has revealed a flurry of spec confirmations for its forthcoming Moto Razr 2022 foldable phone in recent days.

The company is set to hold a launch event for its forthcoming Moto Razr 2022 in China on August 2 – about a week before Samsung unveils the Galaxy Z Flip 4 to the world. It’s already offered a glimpse at its design ahead of that launch.

But the Lenovo-owned company isn’t content to hold out on the juicy details until next week. This week it’s been steadily feeding spec reveals to its fans via China’s social network of choice, Weibo.

On Tuesday the official Motorola Weibo account posted a render of the inside of the new Razr 2022, with phone’s processor lit from above. That chip is revealed to be the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, which is Qualcomm’s latest flagship chip. We know that the Razr 2022 is going to be competing at the very top of the market on performance, then.

Next up, on Wednesday, the same official account posted an image of a clock widget, along with the (translated) claim of “Full-day battery life”. If that sounds little vague, then Lenovo Mobile China GM Chen Jin responded by spelling out that the Razr 2022 will have a 3500mAh battery, which pitches it right between the Galaxy Z Flip 3 (3300mAh) and Galaxy Z Flip 4 (expected to be 3700mAh).

Then, earlier today, Motorola took to Weibo to reveal that the Moto Razr 2022’s external screen “can sit flat with the inner screen”. Another translation for this is: “This external screen can sit on the same level as the internal screen and use a full-featured external screen”, which might suggest that the Razr’s external screen will be fully usable with apps rather than acting as a mere heads-up notification display.

All in all, it sounds like Motorola has set its sights on matching or one-upping Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip line.